Bata: From ghetto to Africa’s finest

Better than all the best. The photo of Heathens’ loose forward Scott Oluoch launching an attack against Warriors players during a Uganda Cup match taken at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala, won Batanudde, a Rugby Africa Media and Photography Award.   PHOTO/John Batanudde

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

Simply the best. Daily Monitor photojournalist John Batanudde recently won the inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Award, sharing the US$3,000 prize money with Kenyan Dave Mwaura. But his journey to the top did not begin yesterday, having previously impressed with some memorable shots, writes Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Veteran journalist William Pike believes some great stories come from ordinary people. One such story is in the Daily Monitor newsroom. It’s one of a small man, who speaks with a light lisp and a free smile and hardly wears long-sleeved shirts.
He is John Batanudde, whose photo emerged the best at the inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards, two weeks ago.
But to those familiar, it was no surprise because this simple man they fondly call Bata, is such a wizard at photography.
Bata and Kenya’s Dave Mwaura, who won the best story award, each bagged US$1,500 (Shs5.3m) in prize money.

