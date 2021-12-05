Battle of brothers as Nemostars, Sport-S clash

When table leaders Sport-S take on Nemostars today afternoon at Nsambya grounds, two brothers will be fighting to swing victory into their respective team’s favour.

Johnson Rukundo of Sport-S and Nemostars’ Jonathan Tumukunde are blood brothers but will be rivals on court for the first time in their volleyball career.

The pair made their mark in Ugandan volleyball when they turned out for university side UCU Doves.

At the university, they led UCU to the finals in 2018 but fell short against a more experienced Nemostars team to lose the series 2-1.

They, however, managed to lift silverware in the shape of the National Clubs Championship and went on to play at the Africa Club Championship before moving on to join their current teams.

The CAVB African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda in September, is the last time the two played on the same team.

Rukundo is a receiver-attacker while his brother plays as opposite at Nemostars.

“I think it's going to be an interesting game to play,” Rukundo told Sunday Monitor ahead of the game.

“In competitive volleyball, it’s going to be the first time to play against each other,” he added.

Rukundo expects the game to settle the debate on which of the two sides is a better team.

“The two teams are well composed. I believe it's time to prove who is who. In my view, this is the biggest battle of the year.”

Tumukunde is confident and believes his side will have the edge on the day.

“I think the game won't be that hard because as the team, we have prepared enough and all we need is a win,” he said.

Nason Bwesigye, who coached the two brothers at UCU and describes Rukundo as “so explosive and a fast learner” and Tumukunde as a universal player and very had worker.”

Outside the two players, the two sides still have an embarrasment of riches in talent and are easily the strongest in the country at the moment.

George Aporu, Smith Okumu, Bernard Malinga and Emmanuel Elanyu form the core of the Nemostars side and all have the experience on which a team can ride to success.

Sport-S, on the other, hand have Dickens Otim, Brian Atuhaire, Marino Oboke and Thon Maker to look to.

National Volleyball League

Men

UCU vs. Airforce -9am

KAVC vs. Nkumba -11am

Nemostars vs. Sport-S -2pm

Women

VVC vs. UCU -9am