Beach soccer shaken by Schirinzi's flash in a pan

Anxiety and gigantic expectations greeted the announcement of Swiss coach Angelo Schirinzi as the boss of the Uganda beach soccer national team - Sand Cranes in September.

The well-travelled gaffer, a former iconic beach soccer player with Switzerland, was also here to streamline the development and organisation of the league on top of leading the Sand Cranes in the Afcon Beach soccer tournament in Mozambique in October.

It took Schirinzi no time to realize that the Sand Cranes' foundation and the league at large was shaky, most players took the game as a side gig and the tactical and technical aspects still lagged behind.

Cosafa test

He got to work immediately he was shown to the media by Fufa president Moses Magogo and raided the invitational Hollybet Cosafa Beach Soccer tourney in Durban, South Africa two weeks later.

The Sand Cranes returned home with their heads held high with a third place finish at the tournament that acted as a dress rehearsal for the Afcon Beach Soccer in Maputo with commanding wins over neighbours Tanzania, Mauritius and Mozambique.

Yet, the cracks in the team were laid bare by lopsided losses to Egypt and eventual winners Senegal.

"We played three good matches and failed to rise up against Egypt and Senegal who are obviously too strong for us. But, winning against Mozambique (8-7 in the classification match to finish third) shows that we are not far behind the best on the continent," he said.

The gulf in class between Uganda and perennial contenders Senegal, Nigeria and Egypt was visible even when Sand Cranes goalscorer Ambrose Kigozi had registered his nine strikes in South Africa.

Afcon bloodbath

Inevitably Uganda fell to the mightier Senegal and Egypt but Schrinizi left cheating that his team had left an indelible mark in Mozambique promising to build on that.

“Egypt was superior. We have only four players with a very high level, but they were not good on the day. The learning and lessons remain.

"I have worked for six weeks with this team and yet I give a positive assessment of our participation in this very well organized competition,” said the Swiss coach after Uganda lost 10-1 to Egypt and 6-2 to Egypt.

Sadly, after the Cosafa and Afcon tournaments, he vanished leaving questions to Fufa on who will implement the recommendations he had suggested.

Lest it is forgotten players like Baker Lukooya, Brian Nkuubi, Joshua Lubwama,Isma Kawawulo and Godfrey Lwesibawa admitted the Swiss had improved their game understanding significantly in the limited time he was here.

SLAU dominance unchecked

Majority of the national team players in the aforementioned events belonged to reigning league champions St Lawrence University (SLAU) - thanks to the indefatigable work of coach Davis Nnono.

After walloping three-time winners Mubs 6-1 in the semis at Njeru in June, Nnono's side beat rivals Buganda Royal 9-5 to retain the trophy they have now won a record four times.

That said, the complaints from various teams over the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) alleged deficient league management remains.