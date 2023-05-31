Beach Volleyball work to catch up on lost time

Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF)’s Beach Volleyball Council boasted of the busiest calendars post 2010. It was the order of the day with several high-caliber tournaments – both local and international that led to strong pairings and national teams in both genders (male & female).

Lido Resort Beach in Entebbe was the home of the sport then. But now things have changed in this post Covid-19 pandemic era with the Beach Volleyball Council chairman Robert Mofaht Masaba declaring ‘Beach Volleyball is back’ and ‘We are looking for a new start’.

After sporting activities were allowed to restart under stringent SOPs, Beach Volleyball only attempted to reignite their activities in May 2022 at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere albeit on a low scale.

Happy to reignite

But at the dawn of this year, the ambition is three-fold with Masaba finding a new home for the sport at Kalanoga Resort in Busabala.

“The Kings Park Arena sand section deteriorated and we couldn’t continue because we had no playing courts since then. Now Kalanoga has something we would like to build on,” said chairman Masaba. “Lack of a competition venue can set you back on many fronts. Now we want to reinstate a full national competition calendar and re-establish our national team programmes as well as host an international next season.”

On May 20, Masaba had a glimpse into the future on what to expect with a Women National Beach Volleyball Open that saw the players score ranking points at an event that featured six teams at Kalanoga Resort. The one-day event witnessed the pair of Habiba Namala and Nancy Sombe heading home with the gold after ousting Peace Busingye and Catherine Ainembabazi in an exciting tie-break 2-1 in sets; 22:20, 13:21 and 15:13.

Bigger event

Masaba now wants to go full throttle, again with the start of the National Beach Volleyball Tour at Kalanoga this weekend – June 3-4.

“We want to have a maximum of 12 teams per gender. The venue has potential and there is a possibility of growth. The venue has three courts now but if the proprietor works on the facility further we can have eight courts.

“They are still affected in some areas with the rising lake water levels that took Lido Beach out,” Masaba explained further.

“Our aim as the council is to get the men’s tour started and to start identifying potential national team members for regular non-residential training camps for future international games.”

Hordes of volleyball players and fans are expected to raid Kalanoga for a refreshed experience.

The event will culminate in naming provisional national teams.