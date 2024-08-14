Beauty queen by bay, woodball champion at heart

Sandra Nabaggala is a familiar figure on Ugandan television screens, captivating audiences nightly as a primetime news anchor for BBS TV's 'Gambuuze.'

Beyond the polished presenter, however, lies a dynamic woman with a passion for both the arts and sports. A former beauty queen, Nabaggala is the force behind a thriving cultural dance troupe and harbours a deep-seated love for the game of woodball.

Inspired by her older sister, Lillian Zawedde, Nabaggala embarked on her woodball journey upon graduating high school in 2013. A versatile athlete, she previously balanced her time between netball, basketball, and handball while at Ndejje University.

"I initially joined the woodball team to pursue possible academic discounts offered by the university," Nabaggala said. "Sports, including netball, basketball, and handball, were instrumental in securing bursaries that helped me navigate the financial challenges my family faced in high school. My mother became our sole provider in Senior Three after my father passed away, and I turned to sports and music as avenues to continue my education."

Woodball journey

Nabaggala's woodball journey, while inspired by her elder sister, has taken on a life of its own.

In 2017, Nabaggala joined teammates Zawedde, Joan Mukoova, and Joyce Nalubega to represent Uganda at the inaugural Beach Woodball World Cup Championships in Indonesia. She marked her international debut with a commendable 15th place finish.

The following year, she was selected for the national team competing at the Woodball World Cup in Thailand. Despite her selection, she was unable to participate in the main tournament and instead competed in the subsidiary Thailand Open due to a lower ranking compared to teammates Denise Nanjeru, Sophia Namuddu, Mukoova, Zawedde, Nalubega, and Charity Nagaba. This experience solidified Nabaggala's commitment to woodball, leading her to focus exclusively on the sport.

"Woodball has been a game-changer for me. It's the sport that propelled me onto the national team, and it's clear that dedication is essential to maintain my position on the team. Before woodball, I had never left Uganda, but this sport has opened doors to international travel. Sports competitions offer opportunities for tourism, and I relish the chance to represent my country on a global stage," she said.

When Uganda hosted the 2019 Beach Woodball World Cup Championship Nabaggala won two medals; a bronze in the singles and a team gold.

Due to Covid-19, there was no world event in 2020 and she would fail to qualify for the third Beach Woodball World cup in Malaysia in 2023.

“That time I wasn’t training at all. I had just got to my new workplace. I wanted to concentrate on the new job,” Nabaggala, who had just joined BBS TV from Baba TV (in Jinja), recalls.

Balancing a full-time job with woodball training has been challenging for Nabaggala. Unlike her student days, she now has limited time for training. Complicating matters further are work conflicts with woodball events, which are crucial for accumulating ranking points. With a demanding work schedule that begins at 6AM and often extends until 9PM, her only respite is on Sundays and Mondays.

“I have a fulltime job but when I have a woodball game, I request permission from my supervisors,” she said.

Nabaggala is among the 16 athletes selected for the national team through rigorous team trials. Despite facing stiff competition, she demonstrated resilience by climbing the ranks. An eighth-place finish in the first trials at Kyambogo was followed by a commendable fifth-place performance at MUBS. Ultimately, a strong third-place showing secured her spot on the team during the final outing at Kisubi.

“I wanted it so much and concentrated a lot. That’s why I took my lunch breaks for training. It’s not automatic but in qualifiers anyone can be left out. I am extremely happy that I am back on the team,” Nabaggala, whose aim is to have a podium finish, said.

Looking up to be the next Faridah Nakazibwe [a former NTV Luganda news anchor], Nabaggala said she is working on herself to become a better woodballer and news anchor.

Nabaggala teaches young children how to play woodball at Bunjakko.

Sister act

Nabaggala is among the eight chosen women for the national team but one unique feature is that her elder sister Zawedde is also part of the team.

A mainstay, Zawedde has been the guardian angel of Nabaggala’s woodball career. They both play for Kampala University Stars after moving from Ndejje Corporates.

“I feel so happy for her because she had initially missed the cut. I am proud of my sister because she’s been Africa’s number one. She introduced me to the game and has won many accolades both in Uganda and abroad. I am yet to get into medal brackets abroad so she motivates me to work harder,” Nabaggala explains.

But she dreads appearing on the same scorecard with her sister saying it affects her a lot.

“If we’re on the same scorecard and she’s not playing well, I end up performing poorly also,” Nabaggala added.

But personally, she is focused on winning the MVP accolade one day.

Harmonious blend

As a former beauty pageant, Nabaggala owns a cultural dance troupe which is a source of livelihood for young women in dancing.

“I thank God that I am talented in different things. It makes me feel happy. These many duties have taught me how to balance my time,” she said.

Nabaggala was crowned Miss Tourism Talent 2019/20 along with second runners-up Miss Tourism Busoga 201/20 and Miss Pearl Eastern 2018/19.

She says her motivation was to become an air hostess or cabin crew member.

“I am almost giving up on it now. I have been shortlisted for job interviews at Uganda Airlines twice unsuccessfully. Now I think I have to concentrate on my work,” she added.

But experiences in beauty pageantry have shaped her positively as a person.

“Pageantry shaped my character in terms of speaking, walking and dress code. It groomed me to be more respectful of others,” she noted.

Growing the game

Nabaggala is proud of how woodball has impacted her and now wants the sport to spread even further.

She says it’s an opportunity for disadvantaged children to get through academics with scholarships at top universities.

“There’s some positive change. At least the government recognises us and there are a number of schools and universities that offer bursaries. What the federation can do is to help spread the sport in other countries since the president [Paul Mark Kayongo] heads the African Woodball Federation. The sport also needs to get into European countries such that we get a shot at bigger events like the Olympics,” she said.

Nabaggala encouraged young wooballers looking up to her, stating that they 'chose a good sport'.

"One day, you could represent your country on the international stage. Hard work and perseverance are key to achieving your dreams. Remember, life presents challenges, but they're temporary. Woodball teaches you decision-making, whether it's at the tee-off or during a shot. Prioritise your education and set clear goals. Faith and strong moral values are also essential for success. I urge my younger siblings to embrace our cultural values of decency and respect," Nabaggala concluded.

In brief

Rose Sandra Nabaggala

Date of birth: December 12, 1994

Place: Jinja

Mother: Deziranta Bagwanabaira

Profession: News anchor

Marital status: Single