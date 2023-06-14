Berlin Special Olympics given warm send off

A rare send-off ceremony was organised for a team of Special Athletes from Uganda who will be participating in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

The event, scheduled to take place between June 17-25, 2023, promises to be a celebration of the achievements of sportspeople with intellectual disabilities from around the world.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman, Ambrose Tashobya, and General Secretary Bernard Ogwel flagged off the team during the heartfelt ceremony at Copper Chimney in Lugogo on Monday evening.

Accompanied by Special Olympics board members, led by Ruth Sebatindira, the officials exchanged encouraging words with the athletes, igniting their spirits for the upcoming competition.

Comprising a delegation of 19 athletes and six coaches, Uganda will be represented in athletics, traditional football, table tennis, and swimming.

One of the most experienced athletes on the team is Larry Craig Feni, who won double gold in the 2019 World Games in Dubai. Feni, an athlete with hearing impairments, has now earned a spot on the national swimming team through his outstanding performance in the Special Olympics.

His mother, Gabriella Karungi, expressed hope that Feni would continue his impressive journey in Germany, stating, "He has been training so well, and I am hopeful that he will perform even better."

Special games

The Special Olympics World Summer Games provide a vital platform for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities to pursue their sporting ambitions.

Despite the scarcity of clubs and basic facilities, participating in events like the Special Olympics enables athletes to enhance their self-esteem and overall well-being, regardless of perceived limitations.

This year's event in Berlin, Germany, marks the first time the Special Olympics World Summer Games will be hosted in Germany. It brings together 7,000 Special Olympics Athletes and Unified Partners from 190 countries, offering an international stage for athletes who may otherwise go unnoticed.

Ambrose Tashobya emphasized the significance of the Special Olympics, stating that these games promote social inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, making them the largest combined humanitarian and sporting event worldwide. He further highlighted the importance of funding organisations like the Special Olympics Uganda, as they help individuals overcome societal barriers.

The NCS provided funding of Shs160m for the Ugandan team, according to the NCS General Secretary Bernard Ogwel. While funding remains a challenge, sustaining interest in sports beyond the conclusion of the Summer Games is crucial to increasing participation in Uganda and beyond.

Ambrose Tashobya promised that the team would receive state recognition upon their return, emphasising that participation in the World Games can contribute to the development of a generation of young people who possess a positive outlook on themselves, their sport, and refuse to let their disabilities limit their achievements.

He said: “participating in the Special Olympics could help to build something far more valuable – a generation of young people who are positive about themselves, their sport and do not allow their disability to restrict what they can achieve”.

TEAM UGANDA

Athletics: Daisy Aber, Michael Kasozi and Hellen Akello

Football (7-a-side): Cyrus Sseruwagi, Mathias Kiiza, Amuad Mawanda, Michael Ndawula, Ibrahim Businge, Joseph Alumansi, Joshua Munanura, Danny Mutungi, Jacob Eliya, Gerald Arobe and Moses Ssenyonga.

Swimming: Larry Craig Feni, Praise Odoi and Kevin Adia.