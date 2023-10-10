Bethel dominates Taibah Independence tournament

Bethel Covenant College took the lion's share of honours bagging both trophies in basketball Under 15 and Under 20, football and netball as the Taibah Independence Sports Tournament ended Sunday.



Stars like goalkeeper Ivan Kawuki were some of the heroes, having saved two penalties as Bethel beat hosts Taibah 5-3 in the football Under 20 final after regulation time ended 0-0.



"I feel great after helping my team win this trophy. I was a little nervous before the penalties but saving two of them was fantastic," said Kawuki, who was voted MVP.



"This tournament has given me more exposure. And some agents have contacted me for future deals, which is good for my career. Soon I want to be a professional."



Kawuki's dreams are real because this tournament has been a springboard for aspiring stars. His former schoolmates Mayol Majok and Joseph Makuei and Trinity Senior Academy's Sebastien Nikas, all graduates from this tournament, plays college basketball in different university in the USA.



Trinity's Kenneth Luguya, who was a goalkeeper like Kawuki in the previous edition, is now with Wakiso Giants, in the Uganda Premier League, among other success stories.



Interestingly, this was Bethel's first football trophy ever in several competitions. And they could have won two but Taibah defeated them 4-3 on penalties after playing out a 2-2 draw in the football Under 15 final. Taibah's Rayyan Buyinza, the MVP was among the protagonists in this success story.



Helped by an army of towering South Sudanese players like Luol Deng, Agat Malong, Marial Thon, among others, Bethel defended their Under 20 basketball trophy defeating Vikas International 69-48. In the Unde15 final, they walloped hosts and defending champions Taibah 53-15.



Exodus College beat Vikas 38-20 in the basketball girls final while Victorian High school beat Bethel 25-20 in the volleyball final.



Versatile Alicia Bonabana was among the stars as Bethel beat Taibah25-18 in the netball final.