betPawa backs Corporate Run to support safer childbirth

Betting company betPawa has announced a sponsorship of Shs10m towards the Corporate Run 2025, a cause-driven event dedicated to improving maternal healthcare in Uganda.

The Corporate Run, now in its second edition, will be held on October 12 at Nec Grounds in Bugolobi, under the theme “Run for Expectant Mothers.”

Organized by the Corporate Games in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the run brings together thousands of corporate participants to promote fitness, networking, and awareness around non-communicable diseases, while directly supporting expectant mothers in need.

“We lose 16 to 19 women in Uganda every day to maternal related causes. The Corporate Run is dedicated to saving these lives,” Ian Rumanyika, chairman of the Corporate Games, said.

The funds raised will go towards providing mama kits, valued at Shs50,000 each, to underserved areas, ensuring safer deliveries.

This comes at a critical time, with statistics showing that 16 women in Uganda lose their lives every day due to pregnancy-related complications.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Borah Ndanyungu, betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing & CSR, said: “At betPawa, we believe no woman should lose her life while giving life. By supporting this initiative, we are proud to stand alongside thousands of Ugandans to ensure expectant mothers receive the care and dignity they deserve. This is what community empowerment through sport is all about.”

Presenting the cheque at the press conference was betPawa’s license partner, Allan Tumushabe said: “We are proud to support the Corporate Run because it proves that when we come together, whether on the track or off it, we can make a real difference.”

This marks the second consecutive year that betPawa is supporting the Corporate Run, with the company also fielding a team to actively take part in the event.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Head of Communications at the Ministry of Health, noted that the Corporate Run initiative is timely and complements the ministry’s efforts in promoting antenatal visits and safe deliveries.

Over 5,000 participants are expected to grace this year’s edition of the Run.

Event: The Corporate Run 2025

Date: October 12, 2025

Theme: Run for expectant mothers

Start & finish: Nec Grounds, Bugolobi

Categories: 3km, 5km, 10km