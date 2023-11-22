Betpawa Futsal league back with a bang

The re-branded Futsal Super League is back with a bang with 12 teams contending for what should be the most competitive league since 2017.

After betPawa took over the league in a landmark sponsorship deal that saw among others, the betting giants commit to paying Shs150,000 to every player and staff on the winning team, as part of the locker room bonus initiative, fireworks are expected inside the Okla Futsal Arena in Old Kampala starting Thursday night.

Musa Kalule, the head coach of Yeak Kabowa (now Lubaga Grameen), the defending champions, said the competition will fuel their ambitions further.

YEAK Kabowa changed its name to Lubaga Grameen, as part of its partnership with Grameen Women Initiative in Lubaga Division, which is partly funded by First Lady Janet Museveni.

“There’s a lot at stake. The bonuses are surely a game changer and teams will come more determined to put up a great show. Although we were successful last season, we are looking upon a new challenge,” Kalule said.

He stressed that what the team needs right now is the right balance.

Lubaga retained all its key players, three of whom were accorded individual awards. Their captain, defender Bruno Ssegirinya was the Most Valuable Player while Sahaf Kakande was the best goalkeeper of the season. The opening day comes too early for Kakande, who is battling illness. He will be replaced by Simon Sekajja.

Kalule is boosted by the presence of Andrew Kayanga, who scored 18 goals for the team after coming in as a replacement for Abdul Karim Gabo, who had 13 goals with six games to go.

Lubaga will start their campaign on Friday with what should be a mouthwatering game against Mengo City.

Lubaga beat Kisenyi 2-1 on the last day of the season and Kalule expects a big challenge from such teams as Mengo, Kisenyi, and Park.

Kisenyi, who lost last year’s title to what head coach Sulaiman Sekanyo says was complacency, is ready for the fight. They also have their opening game on Friday night against Kisugu.

“We need to avoid complacency. We shall take each game as it comes. We have to fight for the title,” said Sekanyo, who lost two key players, one Ibrahim Abdi Omar to direct competitors Lubaga and Sharmake Ahmed Osman.

The opening games today see Entebbe’s Aiden take on Edgars before Luzira plays Kabowa Dream Team. 2022 champions KJT will entertain newbies Kawempe in the last game of the day.

betPawa Futsal League

Playing Thursday

Aidenal vs Edgars, 7pm

Luzira vs Kabowa, 8pm

KJT vs Kawempe, 9pm

Friday

Kisenyi vs Kisugu, 7pm

Lubaga vs Mengo City, 8pm

Nansana Aska vs Park, 9pm

Futsal Super League

Former winners

2017/18: Dream Team

2018/19: Yeak Kabowa

2019/20: Covid-19

2020/21: Park

2021/22: KJT