Beyond the glitter, Feasssa Games hit some brick walls

For a third championship running, Uganda won the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games at the 20th edition held in Huye, Rwanda

The regional games spanned an 11-day period with schools from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Represented by the biggest ever continent of 1,300 students from 25 schools, team Uganda amassed 37 medals.

Of these, 17 were gold, 11 silver and nine bronze to finish on top of the medal ranking.

In second were Kenya who managed eight gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals.

Hosts Rwanda were only good for third place with a total of 15 medals including two gold, four silver and nine bronze.

Traveling out of their borders for the first time in four years, Tanzania were able to fetch eight medals. Their collection had one gold, four silver and three bronze.

For Uganda, St Mary’s School Kitende led from the front with golds in boys’ football, netball and both boys’ basketball honours in 3x3 and 5x5.

Kibuli SS ranked second with three gold medals. Two of them came from table tennis (boys and girls) plus boys’ badminton.

Buddo SS and Kakungulu Memorial School both returned with two gold medals.

Despite presenting the best facilities for the games at the schools’ level, the games had glaring challenges that may need urgent attention by the organisers.

Officiating

On many occasions, there were exchanges between team officials and referees over calls they found wrong at various venues in many sports disciplines.

In fact, at the netball court a fist fight ensued between officials of St Mary School Kitende and St Noah Girls School Zana over an umpire selected to officiate the netball final.

There was also a similar incident at the University of Rwanda basketball court where a 5x5 basketball game between Uganda’s Entebbe Elite School and Kenya’s Laiser Hill over a contested call.

One of the casualties of the fight was a phone that was being used to film the game.

A volleyball game between Uganda’s Bukedea Progressive School and Kenya’s Tumaini was aborted after the umpire made a call that did not go down well with the players which resulted in a player verbally insulting the umpire.

Not even a red card could stem the insults. The rest of the team decided to have a sit-in protest which prompted the umpire to call off the encounter in the third set.

Cheating

Age cheating and use of mercenaries were written in black and white at this year’s championship.

The most glaring was in athletics where known athletes chose to use pseudo names to cover up for the change of their age in order to fit into the requirement of being within 19 years.

A Kenyan long-distance athlete running under the name of Raphael Dapash caused anxiety among spectators at the University of Rwanda stadium when he used a ribbon to cover a clear bald head.

His birthdate was registered at March 4, 2004 in the games database.

Many more athletes looked clearly older than their stated age in football, table tennis, basketball and other games to mention but these.

A Rwandan table tennis official described some of his opponents from other countries as ‘jjajas’ to mean that they are as old as grandparents.

Kawempe Muslim petitioned against two players in Wiyeta girls football team who had been seen residing outside the girls’ residence in Huye.

They did not appear in the games database but they owned accreditation tags bearing names of other students who had been registered for the games.

Information in the games database had different photos corresponding with the names they had on the accreditation cards.

The two mercenaries had played all the games including the semifinal where they ejected defending champions St Noah Girl’s School Zana only for Kawempe Muslim officials identified them before the final.

‘’In fact, I need to be sincere here because I have moved around during the games and saw that some athletes were above the required age of 19 and my experience in Uganda shows that we really need a system where the athletes can be registered at the beginning of the season in order to curb this problem,” concludes Feasssa president Justus Mugisha.

Transgender athletes

These games also took the organisers into unchartered territory – transgender athletes.

Having no scientific methods to verify these, this challenge was deferred for debate to happen in future.

When one girl was singled out, only traditional means were used to ascertain.

“Complaints had been raised before a girls’ football match and the individuals taken for physical checking in the dressing room before it was confirmed that despite her male body attributes, she was a girl,” Mugisha explains.

One Rwandan athlete, a sprinter (name withheld), was an attraction after winning one the girls’ 100m heats on day one. All spectators ogled at her in amazement because of her physicality.

Uganda will host the 2024 Feasssa Games.

Feasssa Games

Final Ranking

1.Uganda

2. Kenya

3. Rwanda

4. Tanzania

The List of Champions – 2023

Football Boys: St. Mary’s School, Kitende

Football Girls: Kawempe Muslim

Volleyball Boys: Kenya.

Volleyball Girls: Kenya

Netball: St. Mary’s School, Kitende

Basketball Boys 3×3: Buddo SS

Basketball Girls 3×3: St. Mary’s School, Kitende

Basketball Boys 5×5: Buddo SS

Basketball Girls 5×5: St. Mary’s School, Kitende

Hockey Boys: Kakungulu Memorial School

Hockey Girls: Kenya

Handball Boys: Kakungulu Memorial School

Handball Girls: Kawanda SS

Rugby 7s: Kenya

Rugby 15s: St Mary’s College, Kisubi

Athletics Boys: Kenya

Athletics Girls: Kenya

Table Tennis Girls: Kibuli SS

Table Tennis Boys: Kibuli SS

Lawn Tennis Girls: Kenya

Lawn Tennis Boys: Kenya

Badminton Boys: Kibuli SS