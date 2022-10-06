Bidco oils Tamale with Shs4m ahead of Nairobi contest

Bidco Uganda Limited has bankrolled amputee Bodybuilder, Swafalu Tamale, with Shs4m ahead of his departure for the Mr and Miss East Africa Bodybuilding Contest 2022 in the Kenyan town of Eldoret this Saturday.

Tamale’s preparations had been plunged into an abyss of uncertainty due to lack of funds to compete in the contest, having missed participating in similar editions in China last year and Ghana in June this year.

“My participation in Ghana and China was hampered by lack of money and sponsorship, and this weekend’s participation in Nairobi was uncertain because sponsorship was lacking,” Tamale said.

But when Bidco Uganda General Manager, Anoop Sharma, Sudhir Khatri, the sales development head, and Head of Human Resources, Bernard Ngwabe, handed him a Shs4m cash contribution on Tuesday, victory seemed to be on the horizon.

“I have been performing well and winning without sponsorship, but all indicators are that with this sponsorship kitty, I will emerge victorious in my next contest, Tamale, who departs for Nairobi tomorrow [Wednesday], added.

Tamale says he has largely been living off the goodwill of friends, but Bidco Uganda Ltd has become the first company to bankroll him as part of their corporate social responsibility, and according to Sharma, more is yet to come.

“We read of his need for funds from Daily Monitor and saw that he is a progressive and good guy with an opportunity to serve Uganda; so, with our CSR, we decided to come on board as a company that supports and promotes sports,” Khatri said.

Bidco Uganda Ltd sponsors Bul FC, which plays in the Uganda Premier League, and also sponsors athlete Agnes Aneno among others.

Sharma reckons Tamale is now firmly positioned to be supported by several other companies due to his stellar performance regionally.

Farouk Miyagi, one of Tamale’s trainers, who is optimistic that Tamale is going to bring the trophy home, says he is working out plans to have his athlete move up the next weight class; that is, from lightweight [73Kgs] to middleweight [85Kgs].