Big harvest in Lagos

Even before Uganda dominated the ITTF African Youth Cup in Lagos on Tuesday, Uganda Table Tennis Association president Cyrus Muwanga was already contented with the players’ overall performance in the Nigerian capital.

Seven players, four gold, three silver, and two bronze medals was more than Uganda bargained for.

“Honestly, we can’t ask for more,” Muwanga told us in the aftermath of the ITTF Africa Youth Championship.

“As a former player I know what it means playing at that level. The competition is tense, and you can’t do 100 percent. But it’s like we achieved 100 percent. And we’re extremely happy for the youngsters.”

In the Youth Cup, Uganda finished in top spot, above giants Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria and Madagascar in that order.

Easily, the three tournaments in Lagos summed up Uganda’s most successful venture in table tennis.

But here’s more to the performance that lasted from July 24 to August 5.

Sebatindira shines again

Joseph Sebatindira was the youngest Ugandan in Lagos but by far the most internationally experienced and decorated.

To his multiple Under 11 world titles, he added two gold medals and a bronze from Lagos.

At the 2024 Africa Hopes Championship in Gaborone, Botwasa he lost the final and got silver. In Lagos 2025, he upgraded to gold.

In the ITTF Africa Youth Championship, he flopped in the U15 Boys’ team events. Even in the singles, he lost to Nigerian Tobi Adebakin 3-1 at the round of 16.

But the 10-year-old paired with Sharif Nsereko to reach the semis of the U-15 doubles, settling for bronze.

In the African Youth Cup, he ruthlessly smothered two Algerians— Aylan Goudjil and Bilel Zouitene 3-2 each before meeting Nsereko in the all-Uganda final.

Nsereko had defeated Chad’s Tidiane Putola 3-2 and Nigerian Tobi Adebakin 3-1.

Sebatindira won the final seamlessly, 3-0. His gold, Nsereko’s silver and Nakawala’s silver in the girls’ final, dragged Uganda into the Number One position above giants Egypt, Algeria, and others.

Handled well, Sebatindira and Anyango, who retained her Africa Hopes title, can only get better.

Boys’ U15 team need balance

The U15 Boys’ team dropped out in the groups as their female counterparts cruised to a historic gold medal.

In the first group match against Egypt, all the three boys: Sebatindira, Sharif Nsereko and newcomer Ibrahim Mutesasira lost their individual games 3-0.

When they needed to beat Ghana to revive their hopes in a three-team group they lost 3-1.

Sebatindira won his first game against Prince Akhli 3—0 but Nsereko and

Mutesasira lost theirs. When Sebatindira returned to rescue Uganda, he lost 3-2 to familiar rival Israel Akhli.

This team lacked balance. Mutesasira was on his first international assignment, while Nsereko, though fairly experienced is not as exposed and tested as his little brother Sebatindira.

Nsereko—the only Ugandan who reached the singles’ semifinal—is promising. Likewise Mutesasira. But they and many more young talents, need support and exposure to match Sebatindira, who has attended several high-level training camps. (Days before Lagos he spent four weeks training in France).

UTTA boss Muwanga agrees. “We must build a bigger and stronger team to compete at the global level,” he said.

Sheffield Hopes

By winning gold at the Africa Hopes and Challenge Week, Anyango and Sebatindira booked their tickets to the prestigious World Hopes in Sheffield, UK in October.

It will be yet another grand stage for the budding stars as they test their bats against the world’s best 40 Under-12 players.

It will be their second such event having been at the 2024 edition in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Nasirumbi unsung hero

Anyango, Nakawala and Parvin Nangonzi are the most popular names in table tennis. They have played more international tournaments and won some honours.

But Patra Nasirumbi was the unsung hero in the run to that team gold in Lagos.

Until the final, she had not lost a single game.

And her wins were all crucial. When Tunisia led Uganda 2-0 in the second group match, she was the one who revived Uganda's hopes by pulling one game back before Nakawala returned to equalise in the best-of-five series, never mind Tunisia won the match 3-2.

When Nakawala and Anyango gave Uganda a 2-0 lead against Namibia in the last group match, it was Nasirumbi’s win that sealed the 3-0 victory in a must-win tie.

In the semifinals, when Algeria led 2-0 through twins Tania and Jade Morice against Anyango and Nakawala respectively, it was Nasirumbi who restored Uganda’s hope with a 3-2 win against Amani Tazerouti.

Had she lost, that would have been Uganda’s end. But her victory gave her teammates the guts and a second chance to seal the 3-2 comeback.

In the final—a rematch against Tunisia—the only team that had defeated Uganda thus far, Nasirumbi conceded her first defeat—against Nour Brahimi, despite winning the first set 11-7 to give Tunisians a 2-1 lead.

Nasirumbi was lucky that her loss didn’t deflate her teammates, who rose to serve a 3-2 revenge and claim gold—Uganda’s first.

Family affair

Algerian twins Tania and Jade Morice grabbed headlines while playing in the Under-15 Girls’ Singles final of the ITTF Africa Youth Championship, which Tania won 3-0.

Uganda had its version of family affairs in Lagos.

Anyango and Nasirumbi, who teamed up with Nakawala for U-15 Girls team gold, are sisters. They never faced each other or paired for the doubles. But their clubmates Sebatindira and Nsereko, who played in the U-15 Boys’ Singles final of the ITTF African Youth Cup 2025, are brothers.

Their elder siblings: Phillip Napookholi and Shanita Naamala also play table tennis. That signals the role of family support and inspiration in sport. Shall more families pick a leaf? Hopefully.

Mary Musoke legacy

You can comfortably say that without Mary Musoke, Uganda wouldn’t have been as successful as they were in Lagos.

All the seven players who played the three tournaments are products of Nakasero Table Tennis Club, founded and funded by Musoke, the three-time Olympian.

Detractors may call it an imbalance, an injustice to other clubs. Maybe. But Musoke sometimes goes out of her way to buy air tickets for her players ahead of national duty when the government and the association have fallen short.

She is building a legacy that could even transcend her playing career. Uganda has not played at the Olympics since Musoke featured in Sydney 2000. It’s not far-fetched that the player who will break that jinx will be a graduate from her club.

THE MEDALISTS

Sebatindira: 2 gold

Anyango: 1 gold

Nakawala, Anyango & Nasirumbi: 1 gold

Nakawala: 1 silver

Nsereko: 1 silver

Nangonzi & Nakawala: 1 silver (doubles)