Big names stumble as minis heat up

The road to Lugogo already feels like a pressure cooker. The Nile Special National Open Pool Championship mini qualifiers, the first step in the chase for a brand new car, produced both heartbreak and high-fives over the weekend.

Former Greater Mukono captain Patrick Ssekirime learned a brutal lesson in Kamuli. His fresh move to Club 408 in Ntinda came with a strategy to dodge the big sharks in Central Uganda.

Fate, though, had a cruel sense of humour. Ssekirime fell to total novices at the quarterfinal stage, crashing out before he could even sniff the Lugogo finals.

The pool gods showed more mercy in Mukono. At the buzzing iTaano Arena, former national team captain Habib Ssebuguzi flexed his pedigree and glided into the next stage. His successful campaign was matched by Allan Kayiwa, Ibrahim Manuku and Sam Mugalula who also booked their tickets to the regional qualifiers at the same venue next month.

These minis are open only to players outside the elite bracket: the top eight men and top four women in the national rankings. For many, this is the dream gateway to the Grand Finals at Lugogo where champions drive home in new wheels.

Pool Cranes star Ian Kazibwe made sure his dream stayed firmly on course. He dominated the qualification rounds at UN Arena–Kitebi in Entebbe, joining the growing list of hopefuls chasing the championship’s glittering prize.

The qualifying frenzy rolls on with 56 venues hosting battles this weekend in what is a staggering 320-venue national journey.

Once the dust settles on the minis, eyes will shift to the regional qualifiers beginning November 8. A total of 120 men and 28 ladies will fight for their place at the Lugogo Grand Finals set for Sunday, December 21.