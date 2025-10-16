Big smashes rally on at City Tyres East African Badminton Challenge

After a lively opening day dominated by schools and underage categories, the real fireworks are set to take over Lugogo Indoor Stadium as the City Tyres East Africa Badminton Challenge enters Day Two of action on Friday.

Friday’s slate brings the ‘big dawgs’ — the professionals, corporates, Asian community in Uganda, universities, and a new coaches’ category — promising an explosion of smashes, rallies, and roaring cheers in what is shaping up to be the most electrifying edition yet.

The eighth edition of the event has grown in every imaginable way: entries have surged to 1,118 participants, the main draw expanded from 64 to 256, 125 trophies at stake and prize money jumped from Shs8m to Shs11m.

Draw attraction

“This tournament has grown massively — from a 64-draw in our early years to 128 recently, and now 256,” said Uganda Badminton Association CEO Simon Mugabi.

“We have over 40 foreign players and an incredible mix from countries like Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Namibia, South Sudan, Burundi, DR Congo and Thailand. That shows how far the sport has come.”

Even with defending men’s professional champion Augustus Owiny missing in action as he is currently abroad, Mugabi insists the stage remains set for top-class competition. The women’s champion Fadilah Shamika Mohammed Rafi will be among Uganda’s hopefuls eyeing glory as the pros take to court.

Growing partnership

This four-day festival of shuttle action is powered by City Tyres through the Mandela Group, in partnership with Linglong Tyres, ENOC 4T Dealers, India Association of Uganda, and UGASEWA.

For Linglong Tyres, who are marking their 50th anniversary, the event goes beyond competition — it’s a celebration of community and wellness through sport.

“For our partners at Linglong, this tournament is also about giving back and building bonds,” said Mahad Twaha, Senior Sales Executive at City Tyres.

Marketing Manager Herbert Bashaasha praised the partnership’s longevity and commitment:

“City Tyres has supported badminton for close to a decade. The tournament keeps getting bigger, and this year, expect real fireworks. We’re fielding a team ourselves and encouraging fans to come, cheer, and celebrate their individuals and teams of choice.”

Mugabi also teased that the media could soon have their own spotlight: “We’ve opened space for journalists to participate — so don’t just cover the sport and blame players for their mishaps, come and play it and see what it takes to hit that shuttlecock!” he joked.

Colour & Culture

Day One already provided a vibrant start — filled with cheers from school teams, traditional dances, and lively displays from junior players. But as Friday’s slate rolls in, expect the rallies to be faster, the smashes harder, and the atmosphere more electric.

Each category brings its own flavour — from the camaraderie of the corporates to the technical finesse of the Asian community, the passion of the universities, and the tactical edge of the coaches.

“This is a regional festival,” Mugabi said. “We’ve built a structure that can handle the big numbers, and Lugogo is going to embrace all the energy. Players have been advised to keep time.”

8th City Tyres East Africa Badminton Challenge

Day By Day Tournament Schedule

Oct 16: Schools & Underage (Opening ceremony, colourful displays)

Oct 17: Professionals, Corporates, Asian Community, Universities, Coaches categories

Oct 18: Schools Finals, Professional & Asian Community Knockouts, Coaches & Veterans (High-Stakes semifinals)

Oct 19: Grand Finals & Awards Ceremony (4–6 PM)