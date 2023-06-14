Billie Jean King Cup a good test

The 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III tournament, a girls’ tennis tournament in honour of American tennis legend Billie Jean King who campaigned for equality, social justice before starting the Women's Tennis Association, gets underway in Nairobi, Kenya where Uganda has made its way.

Led by coach Edward Odocken, team Uganda has Winnie Birungi, Patience Athieno, Abigail Nabasinga and Edna Lovinsa Nabiryo in its ranks for the one week event at the Nairobi Tennis Club.

Uganda is up against 11 other countries namely Botswana, Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tunisia and Tunisia battling for the single ticket available to the Euro/Africa Group II competition next year.

The last three weeks have seen the Ugandan girls garner some experience through battling some good players from all over the world in the just concluded World Juniors Tour held at the Lugogo Tennis Club.

Odocken has kept tabs on the girls since then and he has challenged them to aim higher in Nairobi.

“The World Juniors Tour helped in terms of preparations and I saw some improvement in different facets of the game. This tournament will test the girls once again to see how far they have come,” Odocken told Daily Monitor.

The tournament will be played in round robin format until June 18 when the playoffs begin. Nabasinga, who is Uganda’s highest ranked player at the tournament sits 2821 in the world.

She is expected to be Uganda’s flag bearer in Nairobi while Birungi is another fierce competitor capable of making things happen.

Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) general secretary Alvin Mboijana took time off to express his gratitude toward the National Council of Sports (NCS) for making the trip possible.

Earlier in the year, UTA suffered a setback when they could not send a team to Algeria for an event.

“They have helped us with logistics and funded the trip. Without them, we were never going to make it,” he said.

The tournament also falls in line with the International Tennis Federations ( ITF) “Advantage All” campaign which pushes for gender equality in the game.

Billie Jean King Cup

Team Uganda

1. Winnie Birungi

2. Patience Athieno

3. Abigail Nabasinga

4. Edna Lovinsa Nabiryo

Edward Odocken (Coach)

Pool A: Morocco, Botswana, Nigeria, Namibia, Uganda, Kenya