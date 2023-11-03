Birungi aims to defend Uganda Woodball Open title

After shattering the records with two back-to-back Uganda Woodball Open titles, all eyes are on the top-ranked woodball player Christine Birungi, who's focused on defending her national title and a possible MVP accolade of the year.

Over the weekend, Birungi will be among the senior women’s competitors at Gulu University vying for the golden medal at the Coral Coatings International Uganda Woodball Open.

Regarded as Africa's top player, ranked sixth in the world, Birungi enjoys the stroke competition and the flat ground in Gulu will provide her a fair opportunity as she takes another bite on the cherry.

Remarkably consistent, Birungi was Uganda's best performer in the singles at the recently concluded World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia.

Heading to Gulu for the three-day Uganda International Open, Birungi is confident.

"I expect to win in Gulu. I am going to defend my title. With the latest world rankings putting me sixth, I am motivated for a third trophy," said Birungi, who won in Mukono (2021) and Mbale (2022).

Though clearly confident, she's far from arrogant.

“But I don’t want to put myself under pressure. I will play my game believing I can do it. I go with experience because I am not training regularly as I used to because my concentration is now on the job. When I win, I win,” she said.

The upcoming event in Gulu presents a challenge due to the likelihood of rain starting on Thursday. This places a premium on executing perfect drives, as poor ball contact could result in an out-of-the-boundary (OB) shot, which can prove costly in the end. Here, experience will be a crucial factor.

Birungi's main rival is her Ministry of Public Service teammate, Joyce Nalubega, who missed last year's competition. However, she remains cautious of the numerous talented young players who are currently in great form.

"At this point, experience is our advantage, but there are many young and talented players. Most of us, the older generation, have been quite busy," she noted.

Players like Noeline Babirye from Kisubi, the Ndejje University duo of Joan Nahurira and Alverah Mukamarinda, and Immaculate Mirembe from Mubs are all hitting peak form at the right time. Birungi recognises their potential.

"It wouldn't be surprising at all if any of these players clinch the Open title. They have invested a lot of time in training and have made remarkable progress," Birungi said.

Profile

Name: Christine Birungi

Date of birth: Aug 19, 1998

Club: Ministry of Public Services

National team debut: 2021 Africa Championship