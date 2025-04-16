Black Panthers, Silverfin top Dolphins Junior Gala

Black Panthers left the two-day Dolphins Junior Championships held at Kampala Parents School, Naguru with an assurance that they have the best young swimmers in the country.

Although the organisers award only the best per gender, Black Panthers had the best combined total from their swimmers in the girls’ and boys’ category with 376 points. They were followed by the hosts with 363 and Jaguar with 323.

“Last year, we trailed Dolphins by a small margin but this year, we showed a lot more strength,” Black Panthers’ coach Owen …

However, Black Panthers trophy came from the girls’ category, where they earned 176 points to top. Dolphins followed them with 121 points and Gliders completed the podium finishes with 113 points.

In the boys’ group, Silverfin Academy topped with 184 points. Overall they were fourth with 314 points.

Silverfin were joined on the boys’ podium by Jaguar with 167 points and Dolphins with 164.

On an individual basis, Silverfin’s Kristian Bwisho, 11, bagged 43 points to top his 10-11 boys’ age group while Otters’ Nisha Pearl Najjuma, 11, got 34 to top a host of competitive girls.

Najjuma beat her colleagues in 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke. She however ceded 200m individual medley (IM) territory to Jaguar's Regina Ashton Suubi (2:54.34) and Silverfin's Alba Ihunde (2:56.26) to settle for bronze with 2:56.61.

Aquatic Academy's Mushira Nabatanzi (34.76) and Ihunde also beat Najjuma in50m butterfly.

Jinan Nakato clocked an impressive 29.93 to take the 50m free gold and was followed by Nabatanzi (31.17), Gianna Opolot (31.20), Ihunde (31.26), and Najjuma (32.29).

For the boys, Bwisho topped 50m breast (37.29), 50m backstroke, 200m IM (2:49.15), 50m free (29.01) but was beaten to 50m fly gold by Dolphins' Malachi Ssali (33.06).

In the 8-9 age group, Aya Adams, 9, bagged 40 points to top the girls while Black Panthers’ Abraham Munabi, 9, topped the boys with 38.

In the lower 5-7 age group, Jaguar’s Harvey Ssengendo, 7, topped the boys with 43 points while Black Panthers’ Michaela Mwesigwa, 7, bagged 33 to top the girls.

Meanwhile, some of the relays also served edge of the seat moments.

In the 5-7 age group, Jaguar (1:26.36) beat Black Panthers (1:26.89) in girls' 4x25m freestyle relay.

In the 8-9 age group, Dolphins (1:19.63) marginally beat Ozpreys (1:20.24) to gold in the boys' 4x25m medley relay. But the hosts (1:13.60) lost the girls' 4x25m relay to Black Panthers (1:13.07) while Gliders was third - 34 microseconds behind Dolphins.

In the 10-11 age group, the Dolphins (1:12.13) out touched Jaguar (1:13.54) in their 4x50m medley relay