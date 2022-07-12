Black Sheep inspiration lifts Akaanya in pool league

Two consecutive wins lifted debutants Akaanya Pool Club from the cellars of the National Pool League to mid-table status.

A spirited 11-9 win over hard fighting Tororo Tigers on Sunday, followed by another win over Club 408 in mid-week.

Coincidentally, this came after the club acquired former national team captain Alfred ‘Black Sheep’ Gumikiriza on a one-year contract. Gumikiriza managed three out of four games to help the club to seven points so far.

His accomplishments have been complimented by teammate Eric Nagaba.

Gumikiriza, who missed the opening three match-days of the league after Mbale tried to lure him to their star-studded team, finally agreed personal terms on a “lucrative” Shs1.5m deal to play for the Luzira-based side.

As the team was preparing for the season, Gumikiriza helped them polish their skills, thus naming him the head coach. He is now a coach-player.

“It is not about me. It’s about the team. There is potential in this team and goodwill to perform even better,” Gumikiriza, who has taken on the role of playing opening games, said.

Team chairman Jonathan Wamara, a banker with Stanbic, said building a strong time will take some time.

“We started as a bar team but realised we could achieve more if we played in the league. We need to become consistent now and hope we stay up,” he said.

The celebrations on Sunday were long and deserved. Akaanya took a 9-2 lead into the first half but struggled to put wins together and Tororo threatened to catch up had Eric Mugabo not squandered an open chance for the equaliser.

Club 408 get first win

Elsewhere, Club 408 produced the biggest surprise for the weekend, beating Royal Giants 12-8 on Saturday for their first win of the season .

Emmy Jondu’s consistent good displays raked in three wins out of four attempts only losing to Ibrahim Kayanja.

In Mbale, Jonathan ‘Savimbi’ Ouma and Abdul Mafabi scored 4/4 each as they made an easy meal of visiting Kansanga at the Oak. The duo added to the near-perfect scores of Mansoor Bwanika and Joseph Kasozi helping the team come from 4-3 down to win the contest 11-4.





National Pool League





WEEKEND RESULTS

Upper Volta 11-9 Wakiso City

Kireka 8-12 Tororo Tigers

Club 408 12-8 Royal Giants

Royal Giants 10-10 Wakiso City

Akaanya 11-9 Tororo Tigers