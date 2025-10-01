Blind football: Hamz Stadium to host African tourney

Hamz Stadium, in downtown Kampala, will host the 2025 IBSA Blind Football African Championship Division 2 due October 25-30, the Uganda Paralympic Committee has confirmed.

Five nations: South Sudan, South Africa, Kenya and Senegal have already confirmed entry into the tournament, joining Uganda, the hosts, while Zimbabwe is still navigating the possibility of late entry.

Driss El Mountaqi, a technical delegate from the International Blind Sport Association (IBSA), was in Kampala from September 18-20 and visited two stadiums for inspection.

In blind football, the players can only sense the ball by listening to the rings inside it, hence the need for a quiet environment.

The Moroccan inspector found KCCA FC’s Phillip Omondi Stadium inappropriate mainly due to the noise from the activity around the facility, especially traffic and construction, Patrick Synole, a UPC director administration, told Daily Monitor.

The inspector finally Okayed Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo appropriate to host the event.

“Hamz Stadium is by far a better facility. Its artificial turf is finer, it has very modern dressing rooms and above all it is insulated from the noise outside the stadium,” Synole said, echoing the inspector’s assessment.

Hamz Stadium, a private venture, replaced the legendary Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, which was demolished in 2017 for redevelopment by businessman Hamis Kiggundu.

It was launched in June 2024 and has since hosted both legs of the Uganda-Burundi CHAN qualifiers in December, the East Africa Local Authorities Cultural Association (EALASCA) Games in February, the NEC vs Nairobi United Caf Confederations Cup first leg in September, and national events across disciplines.

The only issue with Hamz Stadium is the congestion in the access routes, still due to human and motor traffic. But Synole said

Rogers Mulindwa, the facility chairman, vowed to fix the problem to ensure easy access to-and-fro the stadium, Synole told us.

The inspector also chose Golden Tulip as the official Games hotel.

For different reasons Libya, DR Congo, Zambia, will not attend. But Blind Football Uganda president Muzafaru Jjagwe said everything is going to plan.

The government through the National Council of Sports is funding the tournament.

BRIEFLY

When: October 25-30

Venue: Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo

Host: Uganda

Teams confirmed: South Sudan, South Africa, Kenya, Senegal

Games Hotel: Golden Tulip

Host federation: Blind Football Uganda

Mother body: Uganda Paralympic Committee