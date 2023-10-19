Blind Football must grow after international recognition

Muzafaru Jagwe conceived the idea of starting blind football in Uganda in June 2021 but despite inadequate support, the sport is registering admirable progress in a short spell.

With the first competition staged in March 2022, Blind Football Uganda (BFU) has maintained a presence on and off the pitch, eventually attracting the attention of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), the supreme body that governs blind sport in the world.

The landmark decision was made in an IBSA executive board meeting besides the IBSA World Games, Birmingham, UK in August.

“During the meeting the Uganda Blind Sports Association membership was approved for the International Blind Sports Federation,” reads an August 29 letter signed by IBSA secretary general Sally Wood Lamont.

“IBSA have a great pleasure welcoming you to the IBSA Paralympic family…we look forward to seeing your athletes in IBSA competitions.”

However, to get a certificate of recognition, BFU will have to pay 200 euros, as annual membership fee.

More so, Uganda Blind Sports Association (UBSA), the name under which Jagwe registered, existed under a different leadership. But because UBSA lacked activity, according to Jagwe, it could not be recognised by IBSA, until Blind Football Uganda made that giant leap.

“I don’t think there will be any conflicts. IBSA needed active people. And we just have to find ways to work together with the past administrators for the good of blind sport. As a country we needed to break that barrier,” he said.

But Jagwe, the BFU founding chairman, is already celebrating the most important goal.

“Most of the events regional, continental or international are all sanctioned by the IBSA Blind football committee. So there’s no way you can participate in them if you are not an IBSA member. So having this recognition gives us an opportunity to participate in such games,” he told Daily Monitor ahead of the closing championship of 2023 BFU calendar on October 21.

“The other thing is to get ranking, which is important in qualification for international games like the Paralympics.”

Jagwe also expects BFU to benefit from IBSA technical officials clinics to improve on the skills of referees and coaches in Uganda and in the region.

In February, BFU got 10 balls from the Uefa Foundation Programme which aims to promote blind football across the world.

“We were not members, but they based on the work we are doing, under the circumstances. But now that we are members of IBSA we expect a lot more in terms of equipment, training, education among others.”

Jagwe also foresees more activity on the pitch in terms of friendly matches and competitions. “And if we are playing a fellow member we can request to have that game ranked.”