Blind football: Red Angels brave rain to win national title

The heavens poured really hard on Sunday evening but could not stop the Red Angels’ pursuit of greatness as they beat Ancilla Mukono 2-0 to lift the 2025 National Blind Football title at Makerere Rugby Grounds.





Both teams had topped their respective groups with four points apiece—having won two games and drawn one—but when the Red Angels eliminated familiar rivals and defending champions Strong Spirits 2-1 in the semifinal, their golden goals looked obvious.

It was a timely revival for the Angels who finished third last year.

In the other semifinal, Mukono eliminated United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) from Kenya 1-0 on penalties after regular time ended goalless.

In the final, Joseph Etoju defied the generous heavens and scored twice as the Angels beat Mukono 2-0.

Angels captain Rashid Ssemakula, one of the first and most gifted players in Blind Football, was relieved to finally hoist the trophy.

“It’s amazing that we’ve finally won this title. In previous seasons we came close but were constrained by a thin squad. This time, we recruited players and they have been instrumental,” Ssemakula told Daily Monitor.

Some of those recruits are Daniel Niwamanya, who defended solidly and Etoju, who emerged top scorer with six goals, three more than Mukono’s Innocent Kabogoza.

Gad Tumusiime, who was top scorer with five last season, flopped with just a solitary strike, no wonder Strong Spirits even lost the third place playoff to USIU-A, who were playing their first tournament.

Alex Mwangi Kariuki converted two penalties to seal the 2-0 victory.

In blind football, the players see the ball by their ears. As it rolls, the bells inside make the noise. But the rains made that a little harder.

“But we endured like soldiers on a mission,” Ssemakula said, smiling with deserved pride.

“Next, we are preparing for the African Championship next month. But our main goal is to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. We need to play those giants like Brazil.”

ROAD TO FINAL

GROUP A

Red Angels 1-0 Banda Rhinos

Red Angels 1-1 USIU-A

USIU 0-0 Banda Rhinos

GROUP B

Strong Spirits 2-2 Mukono

Mukono 1-0 New Living Hope

New Living Hope 0-0 Strong Spirits

SEMIFINAL MATCHES

Red Angels 2-1 Strong Spirits

Mukono 1-0 (PENALTIES) USIU-Africa

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

USIU-Africa 2-0 Strong Spirits

FINALS