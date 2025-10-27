Blind Football: South Sudan start strong against Uganda

Two early strikes from Yona Sabri and a brilliant solo effort by captain Martin Lado in the first half were enough for South Sudan to beat Uganda 3-0 in the opening match of the 2025 IBSA Blind Football African Championship Division II at Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo on Monday afternoon.

The shocking scoreline forced Uganda’s coach Ali Zinda to make early changes with goalkeeper Moses Musasizi replacing the porous Adam Kainerugaba in the first stanza.

The hosts returned stronger and more organised, no wonder Lado, who stood out for his commanding height, cornrows and exceptional ball retention skills, did not pose much danger in the second half.

Daniel Niwamanya, who replaced Gad Tumusiime, at the start of the second half was also solid at the back, locking out Sabri and Joseph Mubarak in most duels.

Uganda created several chances but their strikers lacked the sharpness to test Charles Bepo in goal. Midway into the second half, captain Rashid Ssemakula nearly scored but fiercely shot the side net.

In blind football, each team has a guide behind the opponent’s goalposts who directs his or her players to shoot or pass whenever the ball is in their area. Beyond that the guide must remain silent. However, Uganda complained that Sudan’s guide continued shouting instructions no matter where the ball was, gaining an unfair advantage over the opponent.

“When he was warned, he stopped it and they never entered our territory as often as they did in the first half,” a source told us.

Ssemakula is, however, positive. “It was a hard start for us. But we must get better and qualify for Division I,” he told Daily Monitor post-match.

His opposite number Lado was even more confident. “We didn’t find any trouble against Uganda because they lacked coordination on the pitch,” he said. “We came from South Sudan with just one goal: winning this tournament and qualifying to the next level.”

At the opening ceremony, Rogers Mulindwa, the Hamz Stadium chairman, assured all nations of a comfortable stay and commended them on exhibiting a unique talent. “Your story has given us a story to tell; ‘to ask then nondisabled that ‘if the blind can play football, what about you?’”

About six nations were expected to grace the event but due to financial constraints only South Sudan turned up. Uganda Paralympic Committee president Bumali Mpindi mourned it but at the same time it could be a blessing in disguise for Uganda to qualify for Division I.

The tournament played in a round robin format ends Wednesday. The top two sides qualify for Division I on the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

OPENING MATCH

Uganda 0-3 South Sudan