Blind football: Uganda starts road to Los Angeles 2028

When Uganda hosts Zimbabwe and South Sudan in the 2025 IBSA Blind Football African Championship Division II starting today at Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo, the cardinal goal will be finishing among the top two teams to enter the coveted Division I.

South Africa, Kenya and Senegal shall miss the event due to lack of financial support from their respective governments but that will not change the format of the tournament.

“It remains that the top two teams qualify for Division I, which will play another tournament on the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games,” Patrick Synole, director administration at Uganda Paralympic Committee told Daily Monitor.

“That means the teams which haven’t played this tournament have disqualified themselves from the pathway to Los Angeles because they have no chance to play at the next qualification stage.”

Meanwhile, Uganda’s 10-man squad has been camping at Martyrwood Hotel in Namugongo since the end of the National Disability Gala in Masaka on October 18.

Ali Zinda, who guided Makerere University Business School to bronze at the national gala, is the head coach, assisted by Maurice Matte of Uganda Martyrs University.

“The training has been going well for the last one week. We have no cases of injuries or illness. So, we are just ready for the job,” Zinda told Daily Monitor during an evening session at Hamz Stadium Saturday.

“I can’t tell you much about our opponents’ profiles because the sport is generally new in most African countries. But I can tell you we are ready and focused on qualifying for Division I. Hopefully, home advantage will be on our side.”

The Ugandan delegation also includes referees, coaches and medical personnel from Mulago Women’s Hospital. The opening ceremony is on Monday.

BRIEFLY

When: October 27-29

Venue: Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo

Teams confirmed: Uganda, South Sudan, Zimbabwe

Games Hotel: Golden Tulip

Host federation: Blind Football Uganda

Umbrella body: Uganda Paralympic Committee

Funder: National Council of Sports

UGANDAN SQUAD

Lawrence Apil, Ronald Kamusiime, Gad Rauben Tumusiime, Rashid Ssemakula, Kizito Nalugoda, Dan Niwamanya, Douglas Bbira, Disan Nsereko

GOALKEEPERS