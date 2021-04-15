Bodybuilder Lubega keen to defend Mr Kampala crown

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Welterweight Godfrey Lubega of STS Gym is eager to defend his 2019 Mr Kampala Bodybuilding crown, when the event returns on May 1, but his eyes are focused more on the bigger prize - Mr Uganda later in the year.

After cancelling last year’s event due to disruptions by the coronavirus, Twaha Ddungu, the president of the Uganda National Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, said this year’s event at Qibs Gym in Kyebando, Kawempe, will be “scientific” to conform to the Standard Operating Procedures set by the ministry of health.

Above their level

“These boys [competitors] don’t want to admit but by now I think they should know that I’m far above their level,” said Lubega, who flaunted bigger muscles than he ever has, at the event’s launch.

“Maybe, they are talking out of fear because this time it’s going to be a walkover for me…I’m just going to pick my trophy and prepare for Mr Uganda, where I expect serious competition.”

At the peak of the lockdown due to Covid-19, Lubega appeared in the media complaining about lack of food. He was just a voice of many other athletes who suffered when gyms and downtown workplaces were locked up. But Lubega can now afford a smile. “At first, I got some challenges but eventually, God came to my rescue and I’m no longer complaining, some sponsors gave me help,” he said.

He jabbed the opponents one more time. “I should have left this event for others but I’m coming to silence the doubters, once and for all.”

Participants will compete in bikini, physique, and bodybuilding, with ladies expected to return to the stage after two seasons of absence.

Briefly

Event: Mr Kampala Championship

Venue: Qibs Gym

Date: May 1

Star: Godfrey Lubega

assemugabi@ug.nationmedia.com