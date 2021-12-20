Bodybuilders promise better after Mombasa

Lessons. Kisekka won Bantamweight category. PHOTO | NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • John Kariitwa, the newly crowned Mr Uganda had a tough outing in his first tournament outside Uganda, finishing third in the light heavyweight category.

Bodybuilders who participated at the 2021 Mr 001 Championship picked valuable lessons from the Mombasa event and promised to do better going forward.

