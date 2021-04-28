Boxing needs surgery - Kayanja

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Hellen Baleke was about 29 years old when she boarded her first plane. Yet she and her three colleagues, including her little sister, Diana Tulyanabo, thought they were the best female boxers in the world.

“We were totally wrong,” they admitted in unison, after returning from the Korean Island of Jeju, where each lost their first bout at the 2014 World Women Boxing Championship.

Yet losing to the best should not hurt much, after all, the farthest they had fought was in Kenya, in friendly matches. But the worst was how the boxing federation, which had sanctioned their trip to Jeju, neglected them on return.

“We were stranded at the airport, and we had to borrow a phone to call home. Our parents picked us in commuter taxis, with no communication from the federation.”

The ladies had left their families and menial jobs for national duty but did not receive any allowances.

Much later, when they had retreated to Katanga slum, Baleke said, the federation sent each Shs20,000. “Are you serious?” asked Pastor Robert Kayanja, who hosted Baleke and eight boxers at Miracle Centre Cathedral Monday evening.

“I’m speechless!” the renowned evangelist exclaimed, before insisting that no athlete deserves such treatment.

“We should stop this culture of celebrating only winners,” he said with visible concern. “Athletes do a noble job representing our nation even if they do not win and they deserve better.”

He also challenged federations to lobby for partnerships and funds to send bigger teams to international events such that “our athletes have enough support staff to compete with bigger nations.”

Kayanja added that government must support sports development but it cannot do everything. “As individuals, we can help.” To practice his gospel, Kayanja committed US$1500 (about Shs5m) to Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Ssemuju and Catherine Nanziri, who are training for the Olympics, and pledged more facilitation for their preps.

Shadir, the national boxing captain, commended the evangelist for the token and motivating words.

