Breaststroke race serves close call in swim league

In a rare swimming show on Friday, Colts duo of Tara Kisawuzi and Ethan Kalunji tied at 21.39 seconds with Talons’ countrtpars Abigail Mwagale and Chriton Kato in the fourth 25m breaststroke leg of the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League in Muyenga.

For the first three, the time was way off their personal bests; the electric atmosphere from their cheering teammates and parents before their heat meant they hardly heard the start whistle.

Kisawuzi and Mwagale, whose personal bests are 17.89 and 18.90, respectively, stayed on the blocks for a while thereby losing some reaction time.

Kalungi, whose personal best was 19.66, also added time took another chance after the ‘best of four’ challenge to lower his time to 19.44 and cash in on Shs20,000 immediately.

Kato’s 21.39 in the heats was a PB slightly ahead of the 21.41 seed time. But he also took his Shs20,000 cash race seriously, lowering his time to 20.49.

Kisawuzi and Kalunji combined for 60 points after finishing first and third respectively in the ‘best of four’ challenge while Mwagale and Kato got 40.

The trend happened in the 25m breaststroke relay, where each team presents its best eight swimmers on the day.

Despite Shafia Ntabazi and Sonia Mwere’s efforts to close the gap in the second and fourth laps before handing their baton to Kato, Colts found new gears to engage through their last three finishers.

But Talons surely have Colts, who have again slowly covered what was a 365 gap a fortnight ago with a 82 point lead on Friday, nibbling at their feet now.