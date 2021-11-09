Breaststroke race serves close call in swim league

Back with a bang. Kisawuzi led Colts to a much-needed win in the fourth backstroke leg and must do the same this week in the breaststroke. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • For the first three, the time was way off their personal bests; the electric atmosphere from their cheering teammates and parents before their heat meant they hardly heard the start whistle.
  • 297 Colts accumulated 297 points to take their overall season tally to 3,211. Talons held forte and took their tally to 3,406 points

In a rare swimming show on Friday, Colts duo of Tara Kisawuzi and Ethan Kalunji tied at 21.39 seconds with Talons’ countrtpars Abigail Mwagale and Chriton Kato in the fourth 25m breaststroke leg of the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League in Muyenga.

