Britam Uganda extend partnership with Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

For the third year running, Britam Uganda will partner with the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon.

This was confirmed Wednesday afternoon at the Insurance Company’s head office in Kampala, with a cheque of Shs100m handed over to the event organizers by CEO Allan Mafabi.

In the deal signed, the insurance and financial services leader will inject a cash sponsorship of Shs50m, travel insurance for international runners, and full sponsorship of the Britam Recovery Zone – a post-race rest and recharge space.

The recovery center will feature a professional sports massage team and ice baths to help runners recover well.

Speaking at the launch, Mafabi shared: “My favourite topic is the 5 S’s of sports: Spirit, Stamina, Skill, Strength, and Speed. The Rwenzori Marathon team encompasses all of these. My entire team wants to come to Kasese – that means you have created a great success, and we are proud to be a long-term partner of this marathon.”

Britam joins several other partners who have endorsed the marathon that enters its fourth edition this year.

Lead sponsor Tusker Lite, Standard Chartered Bank, Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water and KIA are some of the other partners.

“We are thankful to Britam for their unwavering support. The marathon is growing every year and this time we are expecting athletes from over 35 countries,” Amos Wekesa, the marathon Team Lead, said.

Britam will use the marathon as a vehicle to advance its goal of planting 60 million trees in Uganda by 2030.

The 2025 edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will take place on August 23 in Kasese and is expected to attract runners from across Uganda and over 40 countries.

With up to 3700 descending on Kasese town in 2024, numbers are expected to grow even bigger this year.

Organizers are targeting up to 6,000 runners from all over the world.

As one of the only marathons in the world that crosses the equator and runs through a UNESCO biosphere reserve, the Rwenzori Marathon offers a platform for promoting health, talent, tourism, and climate resilience.

Abel Chelengat won the 42km race last year and will be looking to defend his crown this time.

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Inaugural edition: 2022

Edition: Fourth

Dates: August 23, 2025

Venue: Kasese

Fees: Shs60, 000 East African Community citizens, USD 60 for international runners

Britam sponsorship: Shs100m