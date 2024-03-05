Budo, Smack top KHC Festival

Both hosts King’s College Budo and St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) needed shootouts to overcome their opponents in the girls’ and boys’ respective finals of the Electro Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Schools’ Festival.

In the girls’ final, Budo could not be separated from Mt. St. Mary’s College, Namagunga who had come to defend the trophy. Both sides emerged top of the initial round-robin with nine points from five games; two wins and three draws apiece.

They also drew in the initial stages of the competition, which was also bolstered by player of the match awards from Rose Foam.

The shootout was so dramatic it had to go to sudden death for the hosts to win their first ever trophy in the competition.

For the boys, Smack topped group B, with 10 points, at the expense of Mwiri College, Budo boys and St. Julian. But the tough group was A, where teams had to wait until the final whistle to know who would go to the final.

Ntare sat pretty on 11 points and needed Namilyango College to limit Naalya SS, Bweyogerere to a win by just one goal to make the final. But the latter beat Namilyango 3-0 to send Ntare for an early night trip back to Mbarara.

Naalya, however, struggled to create anything of note in the final but they managed to defend resolutely against Smack – especially during penalty corners. Smack’s success on Budo soil continued as they comfortably won the shootouts 3-1 for their second Festival triumph and first since 2019.

Too bad to ignore

For Budo girls, the celebrations were short lived. As they say; sadness is never far from where good news is happening. As the Budo administration urged students to leave the pitch for night prep, after a successful 10th anniversary of the Festival, the players realized 15 of their sticks were missing.

All buses exiting the school had to be checked and 11 of the sticks were found in Kyaddondo’s coaster. One was recovered on pitch.

When the school administration threatened to push for bans and turn this into a Police issue, another two sticks were discovered in the grass, where Kyaddondo players had been sitting after their bus had been checked but Budo said they were not theirs but belonged to Smack.

The Budo administrators on sight decided they could not trust Kyaddondo’s coach Richard Mugalu to be responsible for the menace as he had no document connecting him to the school. When calls were made to the games master and deputy of Kyaddondo to identify Mugalu, Budo demanded that their three sticks be compensated.

Since the sticks could be compensated that night, Budo decided they would hold KHC liable until they received their sticks or their equivalent (Shs450,000). KHC accepted responsibility but took Kyaddondo’s goalkeeping kit and 19 sticks as security until the latter honoured their side of the bargain. Kyaddondo, who hosted the ninth edition last year, managed to make the 10th one about them in the worst way possible.

Year Boys Girls

2014 King's College Budo Kakungulu

2015 Kakungulu Kakungulu

2016 Kakungulu Kakungulu

2017 Kakungulu Kakungulu

2018 Kakungulu Kakungulu

2019 Smack Kakungulu

2020 Kyaddondo SS Namagunga

2021 Not held due to Covid-19

2022 Namilyango College Kakungulu

2023 King's College Budo Namagunga

2024 Smack King's College Budo

Electro KHC Festival 2024

Winners

G: King’s College Budo

B: St. Mary’s College Kisubi

MVPs

G: Lucky Angel (St. Julian)

B: Joel Kayiwa (Naalya SS)

Top Scorer