Buganda Royal embrace managerial shift to launch title assault

Once again, Davis Nnono's St Lawrence University (SLAU) look unstoppable and are threatening to walk away with a fourth consecutive Fufa beach soccer league title as the new season begins today at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru.

From an enviable squad depth, vast experience to their elegant playing style and decisiveness, none of the other ten clubs have the guts to match them.

SLAU can tear teams apart at their ruthless best and have the potential to round up the entire league span unbeaten.

Three-time bridesmaids Buganda Royal feel the onus is upon them to halt that domineering rhetoric and have invested heavily in player recruitment to stop the imposing SLAU juggernaut.

Ahead of their opening clash with Jinja Lions on Sunday, Buganda Royal have readjusted their technical team to attain a layer of unpredictability, putting aside coach Tony Ssebagala and trusting Ibrahim Juma Wapamba and Fahd Jjingo.

"The change came at a time when I wanted to concentrate more on the league organizing secretary role. I have worked with Wapamba and his deputy Jjingo and I believe they are going to take on SLAU heads on," Ssebagala told Sunday Monitor.

Buganda Royal has gone for a blend of youth and experience while recruiting for this season, giving a chance to student players after an audition.

In has come Siraje Masembe, Fred Kato, Evans Ninsiima, Michael Bogere to join the already established star cast of Paul Lule, Paul Kato, Ambrose Kigozi and Dasani Mubiru.

Buganda Royal, that welcomed new sponsorship partners - Albert Cook Medical Services - have let go two of their pillars - goalkeeper Samson Kirya and striker Ronald Magwali - to their direct rivals Mutoola Beach and SLAU respectively.

Not fretting



"The recently concluded Super Cup performance (lost finals 10-7 to SLAU at Mutoola Beach last Sunday) showed that this team is ready to compete. Where we lost Magwali, Disani Mubiru is ready to supply goals and Kirya will be replaced by Masembe that joined from Mutoola Beach," Ssebagala stressed.



Even as he leaves, Buganda Royal is expected to maintain Ssebagala's blueprint system of 1-1-2-1 when in attack and 1-2-2 or 1-3-1 when in defence.

"Sunday's match may be my last in the dugout and I plan to sign out on a high. Jinja Lions plan their match around Sand Cranes net buster Nicholas Mwere but since we have the best defence in the league, we shall close him out," he stressed.

Other than SLAU and Buganda Royal, Ssebagala believes three-time winners Mubs that signed forward Swaibu Kakwaya to join Douglas Muganga, Ben Ochen, Swalley Ssimbwa and Isma Kawawulo is the other noticeable title contender.

This season's league action will take place at three venues - Njeru, Samaki Beach-Busabala and Mutoola Beach-Mukono.



FUFA BEACH SOCCER LEAGUE

Men - 1pm

MS Sand Lions vs. SLAU

Buganda Royal vs. Jinja Lions

Kiringente vs. Mubs

Mutoola vs. Grace Church

KIU vs. Wolves

Women