Buganda Royal Regatta looks to create even ground ahead of return

Boat racing has always been part of Buganda’s tradition.

However, in a bid to standardize competitions to fit current trends, the Buganda Royal Regatta Committee, led by Chairman Immanuel Ben Misagga has moved to level ground for competitors ahead of this year’s competitions.

The committee shared their vision, emphasizing the commitment to professionalism and precision in organizing the regatta.

“It’s the first of its kind. Canoeing has existed for several years but without much organisation or architectural drawing. We did not have many competition rules. That has been one of our setbacks. We can now own this boat and others use it as reference. We thank you for the support as we look to make adjustments.,” Misagga stated in his opening remarks as he welcomed the Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga at the launch of the Royal Regatta competitions held at the Kabaka’s Lake on Saturday.

This year’s Royal Regatta will involve three mini regattas with the first set to take place at the scenic Bunjako Beach in Mawokota county, along the shores of Lake Victoria.

The second is expected to be hosted in Nakiwogo, Entebbe Busiro before the climax unfolds on August 24th at Kaazi landing site.

Katikiro Mayiga, guest of honour at the launch, advised participants to observe rules to promote the competition.

“Don’t start your own rules, that's why in football we follow the rules set by Fifa, the football governing body,” he advised.

According to Batenga Nakisozi, Head of the Buganda Royal Regatta Technical Committee, they have set precise measurements with boats expected to be 7.4m.