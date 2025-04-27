Buganda's enduring influence on sports

Celebrating Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II's 70th year, the Buganda Kingdom has strategically employed sport as a mobilising force. From the Masaza Cup football to the 12th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run, these initiatives have served to unite subjects, address historical grievances, and rally support for important causes.

"Life has no meaning unless you attach value to it. We give special value to the birthday of the Kabaka because he is the custodian of our values and beliefs. The run therefore is a celebration of identity, history and a way of life," said Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda during the launch of this year's Kabaka Birthday Run in Mengo highlighting in part the role of sports in the kingdom.

The history of sports within the Buganda Kingdom is richly woven with threads of tradition and the adoption of modern practices.

Traditionally, wrestling, known as ekigwo, held a paramount position as the national game, enjoyed by men of all ages in vibrant gatherings marked by music, dance and social interaction. Notably, a unique custom existed where defeating the Kabaka in a wrestling match was strictly forbidden.

Alongside wrestling, young boys engaged in various outdoor games that tested their strength and agility, such as competitive stick throwing and a unique kicking game. Indoor recreational activities like duulu and kwepena also formed part of the traditional sports in Buganda.

Given Buganda's geographical connection to Lake Victoria, canoeing was not only a practical skill but also a form of recreation and a component of the kingdom's historical defense.

The advent of British colonialism brought about a significant shift, introducing modern sports like football, cricket and athletics.

Among these, football quickly gained immense popularity, evolving into a sport deeply embedded in the people’s culture. A testament to this is the annual Masaza Cup, a highly anticipated football tournament that pits the 18 counties of Buganda against each other. This tournament, initiated in 2004, has grown exponentially, drawing massive crowds, with its final matches often hosted in the national stadium. Beyond football, sports like rugby and track and field have also found a strong following, with both boys and girls actively participating, particularly in athletics.

In recent years, there has been a concerted effort within the Buganda Kingdom to revitalise traditional water sports. The Buganda Kingdom Royal Regatta stands as a key initiative in this regard, aiming to preserve the cultural heritage associated with canoeing. This revival incorporates modern canoeing disciplines such as kayaking, rowing, and dragon boat racing alongside traditional practices.

The Kabaka himself often plays a prominent role in promoting sports, frequently attending major sporting events like the Masaza Cup finals and the annual Kabaka Birthday Run.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga (L) meets NMG-Uganda staff.

Sports in Buganda have become platforms for social awareness and development. The Kabaka Birthday Run, for instance, has transformed into a significant event for raising funds and awareness for critical health issues affecting the community.

Recognising the importance of nurturing talent and promoting sports at all levels, the Buganda Kingdom has established a Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts. This ministry focuses on developing various sports within Buganda, identifying and fostering young talent, and has even outlined plans for the construction of dedicated sporting infrastructure. In 2018, the Kingdom officially handed over land to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for the construction of a stadium in Kawolo, Lugazi.

The Royal Family continues to promote and participate in sports.

Princess Katrina Ssangalyambogo, the daughter of Kabaka Mutebi II, has a notable personal history in sports. She was a national team swimmer for Uganda and has participated in various swimming competitions.

Whereas football stands out as the sport where Buganda has had the greatest impact, cricket's introduction to Uganda saw King's College Budo as an early adopter. A significant contribution came in 1930 when Buganda's Prince George Mawanda founded the African Cricket Club (ACC), the first indigenous African cricket club in the country.

ACC featured the 'cream of Ugandan cricket" who went on to represent the national team. The most notable include; Caxton Njuki, Joshua Zake, Daudi Ochieng, A.K. Lutaaya, Stephen Luswata, Junior Kwebiiha, Frank Nsubuga, Richard Okia, Joel Olweny, the late Charles Lwanga, Kenneth Kamyuka. The most recent players include; Lawrence Sematimba, Emma Odeng, Amos Kyazze and Gaddafi Junju.

Giving birth to football

Buganda Kingdom has played a significant role in the evolution of football in Uganda, dating back to the sport's introduction in the late 19th century. While the British missionaries are credited with introducing football to Uganda in 1897, Buganda's receptiveness and subsequent initiatives were crucial in its widespread adoption.

Tens of thousands take part in the annual Kabaka Birthday Run.

One of Buganda's earliest and most significant contributions was the establishment of the first recognised football tournament in Uganda, the Kabaka's Cup, in 1924. This tournament, presented by Kabaka Daudi Chwa II, who also served as the first president of the Kampala Football Association (KFA), the precursor to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), was the premier football competition in the country for many years. The Kabaka's direct involvement lent prestige and encouraged participation in the sport from its early stages.

Individuals within the kingdom played pivotal roles in the administration and promotion of football. In 1924, the KFA was formed, with key figures from Buganda, including Kabaka Daudi Chwa II as president and Prince Badru Kakungulu as vice-chairman, taking leadership positions. Prince Kakungulu, in particular, is revered for his immense contribution to Ugandan football, acting as a promoter, financier and ambassador for the sport. He was instrumental in founding the Buganda Football Association (BFA) and initiated prominent tournaments like the Masaza Cup and Bika by'Abaganda, which not only fostered competition but also reinforced cultural ties and provided platforms for talent identification within the kingdom.

Buganda also contributed to the infrastructure development of football in Uganda. Kabaka Mutesa II donated land for the establishment of Nakivubo Stadium in 1926. Later, Prince Kakungulu played a key role in the construction of Muteesa II Stadium at Wankulukuku in the 1950s.

The kingdom's initiatives extended beyond organising tournaments and providing infrastructure. The establishment of the BFA under Prince Kakungulu aimed to nurture talent within Buganda, with the Masaza and Bika tournaments serving as crucial scouting grounds for potential national team players.

Given the strong connection between Buganda and the early development of football, many of the prominent players in these early competitions were Baganda. The teams participating in the Kabaka's Cup often included sides from schools and institutions within Buganda, such as King's College Budo and Mengo High School. Players representing these schools in the early to mid-20th century were among the notable Baganda footballers of that era.

Buddu lift the 2024 Masaza Cup crown.

When the first unofficial and later official national teams were formed, a significant portion of the players were drawn from the Buganda region. The first official game of the Uganda Cranes was in 1926 against Kenya had many talents, many likely hailing from Buganda.

George Nafutali Gumbya Musoke, who captained Uganda on their famous 1956 tour of England was a goalkeeper from Mengo/Budo and is believed to have had a long and distinguished career. Other key players on that tour who were associated with Buganda-based teams include Roly Peagdrum, Edward Ssemambo, and Emmanuel Kefa Kiwanuka (Nsambya).