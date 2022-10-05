Bunyaga, Ekone vow to step up their game after Real Star recognition

A football player for the Buddu Ssaza as well as St Lawrence University-sides that have already reached the semi final stage of their respective competitions, Bruno Bunyaga managed to beat other competitors in Sand Crane’s Ambrose Kigozi and counterpart Blanchar Mulamba to the best of September Real Stars Award.

Despite winning the award, Bunyaga says he still has a lot on his plate as his two teams are aiming for the top.

The striker who also plays for Impala Hills scored three goals for Buddu in the Masaza football tournament and three for St Lawrence University in the University Football League in the month of September spurring both sides to semi finals.

“This is a great motivation in my career and I do not want it to end here. I have to come back for another award next month,” he said.

“Both my teams have progressed to the crucial stages of the competitions and this award has boosted my morale and motivation, hence I will work hard to see that we emerge winners,” Bunyaga added.

Likewise Brenda Ekone, who scooped the award for a second time in a row after her August victory managed to help her JKL Dolphins team to the national basketball league final at the expense of KCCA. The team is now looking to win this year's trophy against UCU.

Ekone says, using her best aspects in the game to her advantage has helped her achieve. She also believes JKL Dolphins have also been fundamental in her excellent performance.

“In basketball we play as a team, much as I have contributed something, I feel that I have to step up my scoring and as a unit we need to up our defence. I capitalize on what I feel I can do best and that has kept me there. I keep training and improving in areas that I believe I can do best,” she said.

“Its becoming a tight serie, things did not work the way we expected in our previous game despite the fact that we are leading, but I believe we have chances to win this season,” added Ekone.

Ekone beat City Oiler’s Tony Drileba and Ariel Okal of Namuwongo Blazers to the award.

In cricket Riazat Ali Shah beat Juma Miyaji and Patricia Timong to the award as Jacob Kiplimo emerged winner among Abel Chebet and Andrew Kwemoi in athletics.

Raziat and Kiplimo could not make it to the awards ceremony at the Route 256 in Lugogo.

Meanwhile Victoria University through their vice chancellor Lawrence Muganga who graced the awards ceremony, have promised to join Fortebet and Jude Color Solution in bankrolling the monthly awards.