Busoga to use cycling competition to promote tourism

Over 60 cyclists have qualified to race for the ultimate prize in the inaugural edition of the MTN Busoga Masaza Cycling competition.

The competition that was launched in September rode off in November through to December 7, traversing through all the 11 chiefdoms that constitute the Busoga Kingdom. Over 200 riders registered and took part across the qualifiers.

Promote tourism

The races pulled numbers that gave the kingdom a second thought on integrating the future editions with tourism to promote the vast sites. The kingdom's minister for sports Owek. Amin Nkono Bbosa who was overwhelmed with the turn up of both the riders and fans in the respective chiefdoms believes the races can be a good tool for promoting tourism in the region.

"The turnout was very good, beyond our initial expectations and really impressive even to our partners, MTN," Bbosa told Daily Monitor after the conclusion of the qualifiers at Bugadde Town Council, Bunhole-Bunanumba in along the shores of L. Victoria in Mayuge district.

"Besides using sports as a platform for employment, we are going to propose to the kingdom hierarchy an integration of the cycling competition with tourism to promote the region.

"We've realised that the bikes passed through very rich tourism sites which we need to tap. We've seen similar competitions doing magic in South Africa and close here in Rwanda in terms of promoting tourism," he added.