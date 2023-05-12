Butiki raves in Fr. Grimes Chess triumph

Kiira College Butiki and Friends International Christian Academy emerged champions of the three-day Father Grimes National Schools Chess Championships that was held at St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack).

Butiki were champions in the secondary schools’ category after their team won five and drew three out of eight matches to score 18 points while Friends International were champions after their team won all their eight matches to score 24 points out 24.

Butiki beat St Andrew's Kaggwa Gombe High School 4-0 in round one before Joshua Mulondo lost his game to Ntare's Abdullahi Abdurahman, the only blemish in that round which they won 3-0.

They also registered another 4-0 rout against St Mary's College Lugazi. Butiki edged the hosts Kisubi ater David Isabirye and Jonathan Isiko settled for a draw. Mulondo and Abdallah Odeke won their games, so was Paul Musaasizi for Kisubi. Three games against Jinja College A and B as well as Home School, ended square.

Coming second in the secondary open category was Ntare School who won five and drew two of their eight matches to score 17 points while third was Ndejje SS who finished with 16 points.

The three-day championship, which is the biggest school chess tournament, attracted 60 schools. It was started by Fr Damian Grimes as a chess program at Namasagali in the 1980s before it grew among schools.

In the primary open category, KCCA PS Kamwokya and Mustard Seed were tied after both teams won six matches and drew to each score 18 points but KCCA came second after winning the second tie-breaker with 26 games against Mustard Seed’s 22.

St. Andrews Kaggwa Gombe SS were girls’ champions while Maryhill High School were second.

Peak Primary School were the girls’ winners in the primary schools’ category while St Theresa Namagunga took home both silver and bronze after it’s Team A finished second with 21 points and Team B finished third with 15 points.

Father Grimes Chess Championship

Best Players

Secondary - boys

Board 1: Elvis Mugisha (Mt. of Olives) - 8pts

Board 2: Arthur Mwase (Home School) - 7pts

Board 3: Shabbir Mohammed (Bukedea SS) - 8pts

Board 4: Fred Mugisha (Kisubi High) - 8pts

Secondary girls

Board 1: Mackline Atuhura (URDT Girls) - 7pts

Board 2: Evelyn Bukirwa (Nabbingo) - 7pts

Board 3: Sarah Nakalyowa (St. Andrew’s Kaggwa) – 7.5pts

Board: Emmanuela Akot (St. Andrew’s Kaggwa) - 7pts

Primary boys

Board 1: Isaac Tendo Sserwadda (FICA) - 7.5pts

Board 2: Samora Omara (FICA) - 7.5pts

Board 3: Daniel Odokonyero (KCCA P/S) - 8pts

Board 4: Atubet Aine (Home School) - 8pts

Primary Girls

Board 1: Ruth Thelma (Peak) - 8pts

Board 2: Bridget Lamara (St. Theresa) - 7.5pts

Board 3: Kayla Mulindwa (Peak) - 8pts