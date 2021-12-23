Bwanika atop pool log

When the Pool Association ragtag calendar started this year, no one predicted Mansoor Bwanika to steal the glamour and limelight. Yet the left-handed player shocked all favourites to emerge winner of the only two nationally recognised events held this year. This was Bwanika’s fifth championship win out of the last six major calendar events.

Bwanika started the season with a thumping victory over national team captain Alfred Gumikiriza during the PAU Grand Open held at Pot it in Najjannankumbi in March.

A satisfying 8-2 victory over Jonah Turigye Joker by the aggressive attacking player earned Bwanika the rainbow-laced gold medal and Shs2m cash prize.

His ego was sometimes cooled in the money matches even with weaker opposition and as the build-up to the final event in Masaka gained momentum, all eyes were on Ibrahim Sejjemba, Habib Ssebuguzi and of course Savimbi. Jonathan Ouma a.k.a. Savimbi held his nerve to beat Bwanika in a lopsided event in Mukono in September.

Easy draw

Yet no one among the 104 men could match Bwanika, commonly known as Muto, as he emerged winner of the “Who is King and Queen” tournament at Green Woods Club in Masaka. Bwanika started strongly devouring Timothy Kasujja 5-1 before dismissing Kenneth Kabushenga 5-3 in the second round.

Talent was not enough for impressive Caleb Muhirwe as Bwanika steamrolled his opponent 5-2. This was revenge best served as Bwanika had lost to the same opponent in the Kajjansi Open. He was obviously happy to meet Mbarara’s Amos Keith whom he beat 5-1 to set up a semifinal clash against Fred Muweesi whom he dismissed 6-2.

Events during the build-up did not help Sejjemba’s cause after his manager was banned from the event venue for breaching disciplinary codes of the association.

Bwanika was lucky as Sejjemba fell to giant killer Ivan Murungi of Fort Portal to end his adventure. Murungi had earlier stopped Simon Lubulwa. Other giants; Gumikiriza, Ssebuguzi, Godfrey Settumba, were relieved of the pressure in the opening rounds.

All Hail Queen Rashida!

There is no question who the best woman player is after Rashida Mutesi cemented her position as the best among the women.

Mutesi was also champion in Namasuba and took the gold in Masaka without losing a game.