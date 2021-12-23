Bwanika atop pool log

Best. Bwanika (C) smiles after being crowned king of pool at Green Woods Club in Masaka at the weekend. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Optimistic. There will be questions when the National League and the National Pool Open returns next year Bob Trubish, the PAU chairman, will have some headache, but aims to approach it with hope.

When the Pool Association ragtag calendar started this year, no one predicted Mansoor Bwanika to steal the glamour and limelight. Yet the left-handed player shocked all favourites to emerge winner of the only two nationally recognised events held this year. This was Bwanika’s fifth championship win out of the last six major calendar events.

