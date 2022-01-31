Bwanika bullish ahead of Africa pool tourney

Power. Bwanika takes aim during the Crème de la Crème Pool Championship final in Munyonyo. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

With a fight for final places on the national team, it is not surprising all domestic championships are fiercely competitive.
The top spot has been changing hands, going to Ibrahim Sejjemba in 2020 before Mansoor Bwanika secured it last year. But none is immune to ignominious defeat.
Whether there is a Ugandan winner at the All-Africa Blackball Championships in Zambia come March is open to conjecture, but one of the hot rods, Mansoor Bwanika, continues to go the right way.

