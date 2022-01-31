Bwanika bullish ahead of Africa pool tourney

With a fight for final places on the national team, it is not surprising all domestic championships are fiercely competitive.

The top spot has been changing hands, going to Ibrahim Sejjemba in 2020 before Mansoor Bwanika secured it last year. But none is immune to ignominious defeat.

Whether there is a Ugandan winner at the All-Africa Blackball Championships in Zambia come March is open to conjecture, but one of the hot rods, Mansoor Bwanika, continues to go the right way.

He was impressive at the four-day Dice Lounge Championship, slamming all opponents. His first victim was a less fancied Yudah Ssembuusi before he met the hard nut in Simon Lubuulwa. It was a contest won by a decider. From then on, it was a matter of time as his nemesis Alfred Gumikiriza and Sejjemba had already been sent to the spectators’ tables.

Pride was at stake for event coordinator Joseph Kasozi in the semi-final but Bwanika made light work of the top national teammate to seal a place into the final.

Pre-match, you would imagine Ibrahim Kayanja would pose any threat given a tough path to the final that included eliminating Sejjemba, Masaka’s best Glorious Sennyonjo and eventual third-place finisher Habib Ssebuguzi yet he proved less of a problem.

He may still be wondering what befell him on a night when he was supposed to stand tall especially after the triumph over the same opponent in Masaka.

His game of half lengths was littered with nervousness as costly unforced errors made the final one-way traffic. Trailing 6-0, it was game over as Bwanika kept piling pressure. A few frames won gave Kayanja’s fans some hope but with just a game to nick it, Kasozi took his time and sealed victory at 13-6.

“This is a good preparation for the African championships because I have been playing tough opponents. It helps me to know where to improve,” Bwanika said after collecting his Shs1m cash prize.

Peter Kyobe, the publicity secretary at the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), who streamed live all games from the venue in Munyonyo, believes the African platform will prove how good Bwanika is.

“He has always been good but he’s been exceptional this year. Sitting top of the rankings is proof of that and I’m sure the local events are not the ceiling of his ability,” he said.

Bwanika is part of the 10-man Lusaka-bound team for the All Africa Blackball Championships due March 4 to 6.

Africa’s major championship