Byekwaso: Netball chief demands equal funding with football

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso has demanded netball funding parity with football after being elected new Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) vice president administration.

Brig Byekwaso, also the UPDF spokesperson, joins a chorus of other sports administrators such as boxing’s Moses Muhangi in lamping their respective disciplines on the same scale with the best funded local sports federation – Fufa.

Among others, Byekwaso cites netball’s good global ranking – seventh – and says it is baffling that UNF only receives Shs2b from the sports kitty yet “ football that is only ranked 84th in the world” has had a budget of over Shs40b.

“I recently heard that football receives over Shs40b yet netball, a sport that has participated in two World Cups, only gets Shs2b. This is not fair, we need equality in terms of funding,” said Byekwaso.

Byekwaso on Saturday beat Annet Kisomose, a long serving UNF general secretary, to deputise newly-elected president Susan Babirye.

During her campaigns, Byekwaso said she had been inspired to join sports leadership by her soccer-loving son and that she was ready to serve the netball fraternity with diligence despite her tight schedule with the defence and military.

“My son loved and still plays football but I was not able to support and develop his talent. I want to use this chance as a leader to help young netballers,” she said.

“If football has academies to develop talents, why shouldn’t netball also get such academies where youngsters will learn and develop the game?”

Making sense

There have been several calls on equality including in intra-discipline like football for men and women but the argument is often short down by issues on appeal and sponsorship.

