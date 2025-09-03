C-Care puts recovery at heart of Cancer Run

While more than 60,000 people completed their runs at Kololo Independence Grounds for the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run, a team of health experts was ready and waiting at the finish line to ensure their safe recovery.

Serving as the official medical partner, C-Care Uganda underscored a crucial message: that recovery is just as important as the effort put into the run itself.

C-Care’s medical team's tents were a hub of activity, providing immediate post-run wellness checks, hydration and emergency care.

For many participants, especially those who aren't seasoned runners, the physical toll of a long-distance event can be significant. The C-Care team was on hand to guide them through the recovery phase, emphasising the importance of rehydration, proper nutrition and immediate care to prevent injury and severe muscle soreness.

"The work our team has done here today is only a glimpse of the larger fight to raise awareness, drive early detection and provide advanced treatment," said Dr Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager of C-Care IHK.

"For us, our collaboration reflects our mission of delivering trusted, world-class healthcare, starting with ensuring every participant has a safe and healthy experience."





Greater cause

The run, which raised funds for a radiotherapy centre at Nsambya Hospital, highlighted the urgent need for advanced cancer treatment in Uganda.

With the Uganda Cancer Institute reporting nearly 33,000 new diagnoses each year, the mission to complete the centre, which will house two linear accelerator machines, has never been more vital.

Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience at C-Care Uganda, expressed admiration for the unity displayed by the runners.