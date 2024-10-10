Capital Night ready for Roxberry test

Capital Night will face a litmus test when they travel to face Nile Special National Pool League leaders Roxberry on Sunday. So far, the 2015 and 2019 champions have blown hot and cold, sitting in tenth position with one win in eight games.

"This is not where we belong. We have potential to play even better," Aaron Muhereza, the team manager, said. But the team is sad that their most prized player, Ian Kazibwe has performed below par this season yet he ought to be key in their arsenal when they play Roxberry in a televised game in Kiwanga, Mukono.

Kazibwe, who is a member of the national team, is said to be having contractual disagreements with his employers. Kazibwe, who has just 12 goals in eight games, missed last match after being subbed against the game of Adi’s last week.

They will hope he turns up but when he doesn’t, all the onus will be on team captain and top scorer Mark ‘Wutang’ Mukiibi. He has performed so well with 22 goals so far. He will be complemented by one of the most promising youngsters Farouq Mutumba, veteran William Kanyesigye, and Ronald Zimula, a big game player.

Muhereza welcomed the chance for his players to perform on such a stage. “Beating a big side like Roxberry gives us momentum. We shall put up a good show because we need to push some of our young players to the top,” he said.

Roxberry will be hoping to steer clear of the chasing pack with an eye on their third bonus-point win. The leaders stay on top with 25 points, same as Upper Volta who will visit 11th-placed side Kireka.

Leading score Ibrah Ssejjemba is focused on the victory. "This is another opportunity we look forward to imposing ourselves on the game," he said. Elsewhere, Upper Volta will be without Ceasar Chandiga and Rashid Wagaba when they visit Kireka.

The two upcountry teams in the league will be involved in the eastern derby when Mbale hosts Tororo Tigers while Club 408 which was fined for failing to travel to Mable last weekend will host newcomers Greater Mukono.

Scrap Buyers is expected to have a routine win over bottom side Nakawa Pool Rangers in Sunday’s action at Platinum Lounge Kitintale, while Wakiso City will unleash their might on Sinkers.

Nile Special National Pool League

Playing on Sunday

Roxberry vs Capital Night, Roxberry Kiwanga

Mbale vs Tororo, Oak Bar

Club 408 vs Greater Mukono, Townsend Bar

Wakiso City vs Sinkers, Hashtag Nansana

Adi’s vs E-Play, Adi’s Spot

Nakawa vs Scrap Buyers, Platinum Lounge

Kireka vs Upper Volta, Home Base Bar