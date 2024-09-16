Central Region awaits new champion as Lubega quits

Godfrey Lubega is easily the most famous bodybuilder in Uganda, currently but the vocal athlete will not defend his Central Region championship crown to “let others also test the joy of victory.”

That means that come this Saturday at Mamerito Hotel in Bweyogerere, the 2024 champion will be a first-time winner.

“I don’t want to be the only champion around. Besides, I have bigger goals like winning the East African championship, the African Championship and Mr Universe,” Lubega told Daily Monitor, dismissing any suggestions that he feared competition.

Lubega won the 2023 Central Region crown amid stiff competition from Hussein Mbajja, aka Finito, but surrendered the Mr Uganda accolade to Rayan Kayongo.

Now in his absence, Mbajja, who has been improving steadily, the experienced Axam Kisekka, 2021 Mr Kampala Daniel Mwesigwa, and debutant Simon Kyagulanyi, are among the potential first-time champions.

“Last year, I finished second, today I am back to see whether there’s anyone who will beat me,” Mbajja said, refuting claims that Lubega’s exit is an advantage.

Meanwhile, light heavyweight Kyagulanyi, of Shaq Gym, is counting on his height “and a balanced body shape” to give the favourites a run for their money.

The best performers will share Shs5m in prize money, with the winner among men and women taking a lion’s share.