CFK club spearhead efforts for badminton culture shift

The year 2021 can be described as successful for badminton in Uganda with the country entertaining 15 countries at the All Africa Senior Badminton Championship after hosting the Uganda International tournament while many African nations struggled with the effects of COVID-19.

But behind all the glamour at the events, there seems to be a long standing concern in the fraternity; that of player welfare.

Long standing financier to Ugandan badminton, cricket and table tennis Vaheed Mohamed believes there should be a culture shift in badminton if the sport is to retain the best talent in the game.

"The players are growing and leaving the game. We have to sponsor the players not tournaments.

Look at cricket they offer monthly salaries. But with badminton even if a player plays for the national team they don't earn anything. This should be stopped," noted Vaheed in his opening remarks at the start of the CFK badminton tournament on Friday.

The three-day tournament which concludes on Sunday at the CFK courts at Mawanda Road has more emphasis on prize money with Grow Well Uganda Limited, an international company specializing in importing, marketing and distributing consumer goods as well as Skybirds, a food products supplier contributing shs7m solely in terms of prize money.

Fred Kirabo the head coach at the CFK club believes the initiative will push the players ahead of upcoming international tournaments.

"It's really going to push the players to put their effort on court to make sure they exhibit what we exactly expect of them to exhibit at the Thomas and Uber Badminton Championship which will be hosted here in Uganda next month," Kirabo offered.

Up to 186 players are taking part in the professionals, young, and corporate categories with eight foreign entries from Kenya and three from South Sudan.

Following national team trials concluded recently, seed ones Israel Wanagalya and Gladys Mbabazi Gladys are among the players taking part as well as Friday Ataman and plus Tracy Naluwooza and Husna Kobugabe.

This is the second edition of the tournament as domestic action returns after the COVID-19 induced lull.