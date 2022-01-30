CFK club spearhead efforts for badminton culture shift

Vaheed Mohamed introducing Sohil Hudani of Skybirds (U) Ltd alongside Bharat Godhaniya of Growwell (U) Ltd

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Long standing financier to Ugandan badminton, cricket and table tennis Vaheed Mohamed believes there should be a culture shift in badminton if the sport is to retain the best talent in the game

The year 2021 can be described as successful for badminton in Uganda with the country entertaining 15 countries at the All Africa Senior Badminton Championship after hosting the Uganda International tournament while many African nations struggled with the effects of COVID-19.

