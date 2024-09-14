Champagne put on ice for Prisons

Uganda Prisons faced a bittersweet moment at their home ground during the Buganda Land Board Woodball League. While hosting the event was anticipated to bring the title joy, day was an anti-climax. The vibe was good but then there was no desired ending.

Some senior Prisons officers and other members of the Uganda Prisons fraternity had gathered to witness what could have been Prisons crowning glory, and a third Woodball League third title in a row on the penultimate weekend.

Instead the party had to be put on hold until this weekend at Makerere University grounds.

Prior to kick off, all eyes were on Kampala University as the main title challengers until University of Kisubi proved them wrong.

Starting with a 3-0 win over Ministry of Public Service, Prisons stumbled in their second match of the day losing 3-0, their second loss of the season

Edson Tumwine and Michael Musaazi beat Crescent Rwanyombya and Samson Rugongeza in the singles, respectively, while Isaac Ariho's experience counted for nothing when he paired with Ladslaus Mudingotto to face off against Aloysius Ssenteza and Hillary Bukenya in the doubles.

It was such a horrible performance as Rugongeza won just one of the nine fairways against Musaazi while Rwanyombya also won only two of the 10 fairways.

"We’ve had strong opponents today. Three of our players were coming from the USSSA Ball games in Soroti and were obviously fatigued,” Ariho said.

Daniel Apita and Abednego Okello were rested for the first two games and although they won, Prisons lost a crucial point against Kampala International University (KIU) and in the last game against Kampala University.

With a huge 122 fairway advantage, Prisons must now secure at least four of the remaining six points against Ndejje University and third-placed Stroke on the final day to secure the league title.

“We have to come with a different strategy in the last games. As long as we win, we will be champions and that’s our target,” Ariho added.

But this is easier said than done as Ndejje, who have nothing to play for, have the likes of Robert Ssuuna, Arksam Sserunjogi, Alfred Nsabimana, in their chest. They are capable of causing an upset as they beat Stroke 3-0 on Saturday with Nsabimana beating MVP Thomas Kedi. In Stroke, Prisons should also be wary of the threat Kedi, Trevor Oming and Simon Peter Otim possess.

But the advantage for the Prison warders is in the fact that they will be resting when second-placed UNIK play Ndejje first.

Public Service close in

In the women's league, the title fight goes to the final day for defending champions Ministry of Public Services (MoPS) and Ndejje University with all teams having three games to play.

MoPS, who have lost just once this season, lead the table with 35 points, and only a miracle can hand second-placed Ndejje the title. Ndejje are five points adrift of the leaders.

MoPS tasted defeat on Saturday against Eminents and will hope no further slip ups can happen on the judgment day.

BLB Woodball League 2024

Results - Men

UNIK 1-2 Makerere

MoPS 0-3 Prisons

KU 1-2 Makerere

UNIK 3-0 Prisons

KU 2-1 UCU

KIU 1-2 Prisons

KU 0-3 UNIK

KU 1-2 Prisons

Stroke 3-0 Mubs

Stroke 3-0 MoPS

Women

UNIK 1-2 Ndejje

KU 3-0 KIU

MoPS 1-2 Eminents

MoPS 3-0 Ndejje

MoPS 3-0 Makerere