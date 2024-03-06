Champion to secure land title as Absa KH3-7 Hill runners strive to empower Girl-Child

The 2024 edition of the Absa Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3)-7 Hills Run scheduled for March 17 is set to have some interesting twists.

Aside from being a fun event, it will also be inclusive, cutting across a diverse section of runners led by Ugandan legend Joshua Cheptegei.

The prize for the winning athlete for the 21-km half-marathon event will also be rewarded with a plot of land worth Shs14.5m at Crown Estate in Bujuuko, courtesy of Bakayima Real Estate.

The start and finishing point of the run that also has a 5km event and will cover the seven iconic hills of Kampala City; Mengo, Kololo, Kibuli, Namirembe, Old Kampala, Nakasero and Makerere is Kololo Airstrip.

Girl-child cause

Like during the first edition, this run will be dedicated to supporting the education of girl children in Uganda, according to Absa Uganda’s Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa.

“The bank is upholding its commitment to creating a positive impact and being a force for good. We firmly believe that education is a fundamental right for every child, irrespective of gender,” said the sport-loving Kalifungwa.

“Last year over Shs200m was collected and these funds were channeled towards re-integrating the girl child into school. A total of 2,700 girls were supported. We thank all our partners,” said Kalifungwa during the launch on March 1.

KH3 Hash Master Wilberforce Kyambadde preached the spirit of Ubuntu. The kits are already on sale for Shs30, 000 and the tagline for this year’s event is ‘Run For Her’.

ABOUT THE RUN

Event: 2nd Absa KH3 7 Hills Run

Date: Sunday, 17th March 2024

Distances: 5KM & 21 KM

Kits Price: Ug.Shs 30,000 per individual

Start & Finishing point: Kololo Airstrip, Kampala