Chandiga looking to make his mark at the National Open

Give Caesar what belongs to Caesar, says a public profile picture message on Caesar Chandiga’s WhatsApp contact. Chandiga is heading to Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Saturday as he attempts to win major silverware at the Nile Special-sponsored National Pool Open.

The talented Ugandan player dubbed "The Scorpion", returned from semi-pro ranks in Zambia last year and he is among the top players, who are unranked at the mega final.

The event takes place at the Lugogo and Chandiga and Chandiga will have to outdo his strongest opposition in Uganda, Ibrahim Sejjemba in the early rounds. Mansoor Bwanika won the last event in 2019 and is back to defend his crown.

Chandiga, whose dominance in longer races resulted in beating Africa's finest player, Aden Joseph, is relishing the chance in the shorter format championship.

“I am looking forward to it,” Chandiga said reacting to the draw. “All the top players in the country are in and hopefully, I can do better to conquer them," Chandiga said.

It will be Chandiga’s second appearance at the prestigious National Open after being eliminated in the first round in 2018. But he’s now a firm favourite for the title.

"I will try and enjoy it. I know what to expect and maybe I could earn the top prize,” Chandiga said.

Chandiga will take on Mohammed Kamanga and will be paired with Sejjemba before the cash prize rounds.

Chadiga has been training from Kiwatule ahead of the National Open where 128 men are fighting for the ultimate prize of a Toyota Mark II car courtesy of Nile Breweries, the official sponsors of the biggest pool championship in Uganda that attracts more than 10,000 players throughout the qualifying period.

Nile Special Pool Open

Date: Saturday November 11, 2023

Venue: Lugogo MTN Arena

First round: Selected fixtures

Azali Lukomwa vs Ivan Kafureka

Caesar Chandiga vs M. Kamange

Eric Mugabo vs Ivan Murungi

Fahad Ssewankambo vs R. Akampurira

Simon Lubuulwa vs Joseph Kasozi

Christopher Ddungu vs Patrick Ssekirime

Ladies selected fixtures

Lukiya Nayiga vs Rose Namugerwa

Lillian Arao vs Fauzia Namuganza

Ritah Nimusiima vs Zaimatt Nabafu

Amina Faith Nganda vs Vicky Namuyanja

Marion Kisakye vs Aisha Madondo

Natasha Ndibaleekera vs Rashida Mutesi