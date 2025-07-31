Chelangat wants to lift fellow Bukwo runners

Long-distance runner Abel Chelangat knows what it means to lack, and that has somehow shaped his humility, work ethic, and commitment to giving back to the running community in his area.

In August last year, following a cry over the unavailability of transport means to compete in the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon, the event organizers arranged transport for athletes, including Chelangat himself, from Kapchorwa to Kasese.

Chelangat would go on to win the 42km category of the event, something that has since opened several doors for him.

He was scouted by Adidas representatives in Kasese and got an invite to Portugal to compete in the Porto Marathon in November.

He won the event, pocketing $5,000 (approximately Shs19m) worth of prize money.

“I know what it feels like to struggle just to prepare for a race, so when I got the chance to do better, I decided to also make it easier for others. No one should miss an opportunity just because of lack of basics,” Chelangat told a team of journalists, who visited Kapchorwa recently.

The Bukwo area is gifted with runners and Chelengat is just one of many.

A big number is expected to grace the Rwenzori Marathon yet again this year. The event, which is the only World Athletics certified marathon in Uganda, is slated for August 23.

“You really have to like running. You can't just run for money,” tipped youngsters training hard for the marathon.

Chelangat trains daily in Bukwo, starting his day as early as 5am with light mobility and strength work, followed by 25km in the morning.

The goal is simple for him. To return to Kasese and defend his crown.

Events like the Rabat International Marathon, which he won in April to pocket $15,000 (about Shs55m), have opened Chelengat’s eyes to what he can achieve through his talent.

The Shs10m prize money he earned in Kasese last year has been used to fund training camps, transport, nutrition, medication, and gear for both himself and fellow runners in Bukwo.

Body and mind

Chelangat believes that the toughest part of running lies not in the body, but in the mind.

“You should not have a mind that is tortured. You should have a free mind,” he says, adding that most injuries aren't from overtraining, but wrong training: a lack of strength and mobility work.

“The terrain where we’re born makes us strong. I see the hard training we’re doing; it makes us fight easier when we compete,” he added.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, the Brand Manager for Tusker Lite at Uganda Breweries Limited, says that the brand prides itself in impacting communities through the marathon, not just by promoting wellness and fitness, but also by creating opportunities for athletes, supporting tourism, and championing environmental conservation.

"We are not just sponsoring a race; we are building a platform that brings real change to communities on many levels. Together with our partners, we're happy to see positive growth, stronger communities, and opportunities opening up for so many. We believe that the fourth edition of the marathon will take us even further in creating lasting impact and inspiring a new generation of athletes."

The 2025 edition of the marathon is expected to be bigger and better, with nearly 6,000 runners expected from up to 50 countries, heightened global and government engagement, eco-conscious operations, vibrant race events, and major impacts on local economic and tourism horizons.

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Date: August 23, 2025

Venue: Kasese

Edition: Third