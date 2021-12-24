Cheptegei earns pips

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has decorated six police athletes, including Olympics gold medallists Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai, with new ranks.

Cheptegei was promoted by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni from the rank of Inspector of Police (IP) to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) while Chemutai was re-graded from Special Police Constable (SPC) to Constable then promoted to Inspector of Police (IP).

Police athletes’ coach Benjamin Njia was also promoted from the rank of Inspector of Police (IP) to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

First since 2016

Cheptegei and Njia are the only police officers that President Museveni has promoted to senior officers’ category since 2016.

Officers above the rank of inspector are promoted by the President while those at the rank of inspector and below are promoted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Immaculate Chemutai was promoted from Corporal to Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) while Mercyline Chelangat was promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) to Inspector of Police (IP).

Shida star shines on

Leni Shida was also promoted from the rank of Police Constable (PC) to Assistant Inspector of Police.

The IGP Ochola said the police celebrate their athletes, who won medals at the Olympics, because they brought pride to the law enforcement institution, Uganda and Africa at large.

Showing gratitude

“We have held this function to convey our gratitude to all the athletes, who participated in the Olympics for the resilience and determination displayed while representing the country.

“Those who didn’t excel, the force still recognise the standing achievement of at least participating in a highly competitive event,” IGP Ochola said.

The gold medallists were also given Shs20m each and other athletes got Shs10m apiece. The police gave the athletics team a van and double cabin to aid their movements.

Good news for all

“For those who were able to win the medals, you warmed our hearts and gave us a smile. Thank you for the credible performance. You didn’t only give us moments to cheer and celebrate the games, but also raised our flag high,” he said.

The police management has also ordered all athletes in the police, who have been on temporary basis as Special Police Constable(s), to be re-graded as permanent employees.