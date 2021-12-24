Cheptegei earns pips

Salutations. Legendary Cheptegei has earned promotion in police ranks for his good tidings at the 2020 Olympics.PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The police management has also ordered all athletes in the police, who have been on temporary basis as Special Police Constable(s), to be re-graded as permanent employees.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has decorated six police athletes, including Olympics gold medallists Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai, with new ranks.

