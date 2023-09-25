Cheptegei, Kiplimo clinch top Uspa Awards

Long-distance runners Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei were expectedly crowned as the best athletes of 2022 and 2021 respectively on the return of the Nile Special Uspa Awards Gala at Imperial Royale Hotel on Saturday night.

Both runners were absent on the night but Uganda Athletics Federation president Dominic Otuchet received their plaques from chief guest Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, who represented the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo.

However, Cheptegei, who beat the 2021 shortlist comprising Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai, Kiplimo and Cricket Cranes’ all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani, accepted his accolade in a video message.

“I am very happy and excited to be announced as the sports personality of 2021,” stated Cheptegei, from Kapchorwa.

“This is going to be my third time winning this award. I for sure accept the award. Thank you so much,” added, who also Cheptegei won the 2018 and 2019 gongs.

Cheptegei took it home after winning the 5000m gold and 10000m silver medals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan two years ago.

Kiplimo’s message would play later too on the screens. “I am so grateful to receive this,” he said in a message recorded before he flew out to run as a pacemaker during the Berlin Marathon in Germany on Sunday.

“I am so happy about it, I appreciate it. I am glad to receive this award. I thank the people of Uganda, National Council of Sports and my coaches. And also my family who have let me be in camp,” Kiplimo added.

Kiplimo, who in 2022 won the 10000m bronze at the Oregon World Athletics Championships in the USA as well as the 5000m and 10000m gold medals during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England, had beaten his step brother Victor Kiplangat, professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo and experienced rugby ace Charlotte Mudoola.

During the Gala, which had returned to life after a three-year hiatus thanks to Covid-19, had the Rugby Africa Group B championship win the 2021 event of the year while Uganda International Para Badminton Championship was the best from 2022.

For the best rest run federation, Uganda Netball Federation took the award for 2021 and Uganda Cricket Association claimed that of 2022.

For winning the Uganda Premier League title, Express Football Club took the 2021 team of the year award while the Rugby Cranes 7s, who won the Africa 7s, got the 2022 silverware.

Long-serving athletics coach Nalis Bigingo of Prisons won the lifetime achievement award for 2021 while Uspa founding president Fred Ssekitto took the 2022 prize.

“First of all, I would like to express to God my gratitude for having decreed that I should attend this historic moment in the life of Uspa,” said Ssekitto in his acceptance speech, flanked by past and present Uspa leaders.

“Telling the story of our association at this particular event would be cheating the association of their own history. Briefly I would say, this association started on July 20, 1970.

One of the reasons why we decided to break off from the Uganda Journalists Association administration was that it was being run on a political basis,” Ssekitto would add before handing Uspa president Moses Alsayed Lubega the last of the first-ever association’s 24 flags.

For the new presidential recognition award, Lubega gave it to sports philanthropist Mohammed Vaheed who has tremendously worked to improve the space in badminton and cricket over the years.

“The gentleman before is a collection of all things, a sports philanthropist, encouraged their children to take part in sport, created teams, three on his back,” Lubega said in part.

Song bird Winnie Nwagi would later entertain the house as the clock ticked close to midnight.

NILE SPECIAL USPA AWARDS OF 2022

Sports Personality of the Year Award: Jacob Kiplimo

Team of the year Award: Uganda Rugby 7s Team

Sports Event of the Year Award: Uganda International Para-Badminton Championship

Best Run Federation: Uganda Cricket Association

Lifetime Achievement Award: Fred Ssekitto (2022)

NILE SPECIAL USPA AWARDS OF 2021

Sports Personality of the Year Award: Joshua Cheptegei

Team of the Year Award: Express FC

Sports Event of the Year Award: Rugby Africa Cup

Best Run Federation: Uganda Netball Federation

Lifetime Achievement Award: Nalis Bigingo (2021)

ROLL OF HONOUR (2021 & 2022)

BEST SPORTSMEN - INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

Rugby

Men: Adrian Kasito & Philip Wokorach

Women: Grace Auma & Charlotte Mudoola

Cricket

Women: Rita Musamali & Janet Mbabazi

Men: Dinesh Nakrani & Riazat Ali Shah

Golf

Men: Ronald Rugumayo (2)

Women: Irene Nakalembe & Martha Babirye

Football

Women: Daisy Nakaziro & Phiona Nabbumba

Men: Eric Kambale & Milton Kariisa

Woodball

Women: Joan Mukova & Joyce Nalubega

Men: Thomas Kedi (2)

Boxing

Men: Shadir Musa & Yusuf Nkobeza

Netball

Women: Mary Nuba & Joan Nampungu

Swimming

Women: Kirabo Namutebi (2)

Men: Tendo Mukalazi & Jesse Sengonzi

Motorsport Rally

2021: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

2022: Bayron Rugumuka & Hakim Mawanda

Volleyball

Women: Maureen Mwamula (2)

Men: Daudi Okello & Ivan Ongom

Basketball

Women: Rose Akon (2022)

Men: Arthur Kaluma & Tony Drileba

Hockey

Women: Doreen Asiimwe & Lucky Akello

Men: Solomon Mutalya & Shafic Byamukama

Pool

Women: Rashida Muteesi & Lukia Nayiga

Men: Mansoor Bwanika & Ibra Sejjemba

Badminton

Women: Husinah Kobugabe (2)

Men: Brian Kasirye (2)

Athletics

Men: Joshua Cheptegei & Jacob Kiplimo

Women: Peruth Chemutai & Prisca Chesang

Weightlifting

Men: Davis Niyoyita (2)

Cycling

Women: Mary Alepa (2021)

Men: Charles Kagimu (2022)

Table Tennis (2021)

Pavin Nangozi (Minor)

Men: Shadrak Washuku

Women: Ritah Nakumisa

Motocross (2021)

Miguel Katende (Minor)

Darts (2022)

Women: Sarah Makanga

Men: Job Odoi

Handball (2022)

Women: Lilian Achola

Men: Daniel Bongomin

Chess (2022)

Women: Shakirah Ampairwe

Men: Haruna Nsubuga

Tennis (2022)

Women: Winnie Birungi

Ludo (2022)

Women: Beth Nagadya

Body building (2022)

Men: Godfrey Lubega

USPA TOP AWARD - CAST OF WINNERS

2022: Jacob Kiplimo (Athletics)

2021: Joshua Cheptegei (Athletics)

2020: No Sport (Covid-19)

2019: Joshua Cheptegei (Athletics)

2018: Joshua Cheptegei (Athletics)

2017: David Emong (Para-athletics)

2016: Denis Onyango (Football)

2015: Ronald Otile (Golf)

2014: Peace Proscovia (Netball)

2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)

2012: Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)

2011: Susan Muwonge (Motorsport)

2010: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2009: MTN Heathens (Rugby)

2008: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2007: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2006: Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)

2005: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

2004: Kassim Ouma (Boxing)

2003: Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)

2002: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

2001: Charlie Lubega (Motor Rally)

2000: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

1999: Charles Muhangi (Motor Rally)

1998: Emma Katto (Motor Rally)

1997: Catherine Webombesa (Athletics)

1996: Davis Kamoga (Athletics)

1995: Railways Handball Team (Handball)

1994: Julius Acon (Athletics)

1993: Rosette Musoke (Table Tennis)

1992: Francis Ogola (Athletics)

1991: Fred Muteweta (Boxing)

1990: Uganda Cranes (Football)

1989: Uganda Cranes (Football)

1988: She Cranes (Netball)

1987: Justin Arop (Javelin)