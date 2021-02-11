Cheptegei named UTB Ambassador

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

From the iconic mountain gorillas, to tree-climbing lions, snow on the peaks of Africa’s third highest mountain Rwenzori to the source of River Nile, Uganda is undoubtedly rich in tourism diversity.

And perhaps, there is currently no better Ugandan to market the country’s wealth in fauna and flora than global athletics icon Joshua Cheptegei. After months of negotiations, Cheptegei was yesterday unveiled as Uganda’s tourism ambassador by Uganda Tourism Board (CEO) Lilly Ajarova in the company of Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Rtd. Col. Tom Butime at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

Boasting of the World cross-country gong, the World 10000m gold and the Commonwealth double, Cheptegei and UTB signed a one-year partnership worth an undisclosed package amount of money. It came on the back of his recent trips to the Rwenzori peaks and the home of the mountain gorillas- Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

“I congratulate him and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility of being an ambassador,” remarked Butime, moments after handing Cheptegei the national flag.

“You know an ambassador, according to the Geneva Convention, represents a country. But this one, represents a country and tourism, a two in one.”

An ecstatic Cheptegei, clad in a grey t-shirt and black shoes from his sponsor Nike, was left humbled after becoming the country’s first tourism ambassador from the sports sphere.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank God who has enabled me to get this,” he said, as cameras flashed. “I am deeply grateful to the UTB for having chosen me for this big responsibility.” “It is a responsibility that I accept with all humility and honour. It is a challenge and I know that more and more Ugandans will be looking at me. I am now even more motivated to give every race my all,” added the man who currently holds the 5km, 5000m and 10000m world records (WRs).

Record target in sight

On Sunday, Cheptegei will seek to break the 5km WR mark again at the Monaco Run Herculis in France.

UTB’s shot in the arm to Cheptegei will facilitate his roles in the partnership as well as aiding him and his team for his forthcoming races including the Tokyo Olympic Games. And there are huge expectations of him to help the tourism sector recover from the coronavirus pandemic blow. “In return, we will access his platforms to market Uganda,” stated a rather composed Ajarova.

“This is a mutually beneficial partnership in which UTB has collaborated with Cheptegei and provided support towards his athletics activities at local and international stages.

UTB shall brand Cheptegei and his team when engaging in domestic and international events, access to his digital platforms, facilitate his in-land travel while undertaking his tourism activities,” added Ajarova.

Cheptegei joins the list of individuals that have served as Uganda’s tourism ambassadors like socialites Zari and Fabiola, artiste Eddy Kenzo and former Miss Uganda Quinn Abenakyo.