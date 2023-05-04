Chess: Nsubuga moving to top of the world one piece at a time

You are going to be at the World Cup, how significant is this to you as a player?

Since it’s my first time at the World Cup and it is the third time for the country, I believe it is my best chance to showcase what I am good at. Since it will be a competition at one of the highest levels in chess, I will be put to the test. Maybe I am at that level as well. I have not been attending such events and many people may not know who I am. I am set to know who I am and the nation is set to know who their player is.

The qualifying to the World Cup was very long. First you had to go to India for the Olympiad and then the national team players squared off against each other for the solitary slot. It was a tough event with the likes of Walter Okas, FM Patrick Kawuma, CM Emmanuel Egesa, FM Harold Wanyama and the acting national coach. What was your initial reaction when you qualified for the World Cup?

Everyone was psyched and had the energy and morale to get this slot. It was a double round-robin where we played each other black and white. I managed to get a score on everyone and that is how I made it. Like in any other sport, before you play your first game at the World Cup, being a representative is an achievement because not every country is there. In chess, one person can represent a country unlike team sports. So, it is a great opportunity. I felt happy and it is a very good chance that I was excited about since I don’t think there is a chess tournament of this magnitude I have attended before. It is very exciting to me as a player and I believe it will be more exciting to carry the national flag.

Previously, Ssegwanyi has been there and it’s a tough competition. What are your expectations?

I believe I am going to do things I have not done before. These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. It’s like Uganda going for any world cup of anything. So, whoever is representing has to do it like it is their first and last. I believe the quality and level I will play at has not been seen before here. I will do my best to move towards success.

What is the biggest event you have been to so far?

The biggest stage for me was the Chess World Olympiad where I have represented twice. The last one was last year when we went to Chennai, India. The other was in Baku, Georgia. For the first Olympiad, my performance was 50 per cent, I didn’t go though I could do better. At the Olympiad, we played nine rounds and I got 4.5 out of eight games. This was a fair score for me. My last performance in India was at around 68 per cent because I got five points out of eight rounds.

What lessons have you picked from previous international events that you will carry to the World Cup?

I have noticed that there is more to the game than what we’ve always been seeing. There is too much detail to the game. I only started noticing that when I played back then in the zonals in Cairo, Egypt. I saw it during the Zambian Open where I met International Masters. I have also tried to play against one of the former world champions, Gary Kasparov in 2014. I played a simul ((a simul pits a single chess player against two or more opponents) against another former world champion, Anand Viswanathan in the Mombasa Open. So I learned a lot that there is more detail to every position. I grasped many of the themes that I saw from those top players.

What are you doing in preparation between now and then?

Chess is a mental game but to be mentally fit, at times you need to be physically fit and psychologically ready. Apparently, I have been following the international events that are going on like the European Individual Championships and the Women Candidates analyzing how the top players in the world are playing recently. I analyse the styles and the new moves. But one of the key things I am trying to do is to set myself psychologically. I need to be ready mentally. From now to the World Cup there is still time. I am looking at playing at the World Amateurs as the reigning African Amateur Champion besides the World Cup. The World Amateurs in May is going to be a training ground for me before I go to the World Cup. Currently I am training with top players that are Ssegwanyi, the highest rated player in East Africa and Kawuma. I believe I am getting the best training from the best around.

How are you mobilising resources for the World Cup?

The World Cup is not happening on our continent. It is miles away. So the key direction to lead me there is to come through sponsorships. That is important for me at the moment. Right now I don’t have any guaranteed sponsorship. I am trying my best to reach out to the sponsors around to make this journey come true. My budget right now is about $10,000 (about Shs37m) , a budget that includes three people. We have a coach and my second. It includes the air ticket and accommodation. You have to find your way to the venue. I believe there are people out there willing to help and maybe they did not know about this. There are uncertainties but I will do what it takes to be there. For many of those events I have attended, my family has contributed to my welfare. It has always come from the family. They have been very supportive.

What is your training schedule like?

At this level I make sure that I look at at least a chess game every day mostly online (Chess.com) then on the weekend I meet real players for training at Kireka Chess Club. But every day I have to look at games and solve puzzles.

What are your achievements so far as a player?

The achievements are countless to me. There are times I have to first look into my trophy cabinet to know the trophies I have won. But some of them include the ones that led to my Fide Master title I got from Dar es Salam in Zonal 4.2 in 2016. Then I got my Candidate Master title from Cairo, Egypt in 2014. I have been the national junior champion in 2011 and former national champion 2011. I have won the Rwanda Genocide Memorial tournament, I have twice won the Mombasa Open, I have won the Nairobi Chess Championship in 2018, the Rwabushenyi Memorial in 2021, I have been the Zabasajja Memorial champion in 2012 and very many blitz events. Those are all classical events. What stands out for me is the World Cup that I have qualified for but representing the national team at the Olympiad is also sweet.

What do you remember of the first time you played for the national team?

There was a challenge between Uganda and Kenya called the Migingo Cup in 2010. I played for the national team. That is what set the stage for me to participate in many zonal championships in Cairo, Ethiopia, Dar es Salaam, that have helped me grow as a person. The last national team event was in 2021 at the Olympiad in India. It is always an honour representing your country.

What inspired you to play chess?

I started playing chess in 2007 because I grew up in a place that had a chess club in Kireka at Kado Pado. I used to see chess players just as I was moving around the area because the place was on the roadside. I just joined the game because I used to see people play it in my homestead. As a teenager, you would always find something to take your time. I used to play pool. I was good at it and I played at a good level. I once played for Victoria Pool Club when they were in the national league. Pool was my game. At the place I used to play pool from, there was some chess club and I could easily switch. Among my siblings no one has played chess.

What keeps you motivated?

The performance of the youngsters in the world because I have always seen young people erasing the old Grand Masters. They always give me passion and energy. I feel I can also do more. The game is not about age, it’s the only place where age will not save you. You can either lose a game because you are young and you can lose it because you are too old. So, it’s about the experience. That gives me the motivation to learn a new thing every day.

How far do you think you can go?

I believe with the right resources and sponsorships; I can reach the Grand Master level – that is the highest level in chess. In East and Central Africa, no one has reached it yet. But my performances at the East African level have shown a great challenge to the top players. Secondly, I have not been put to maximum potential to see how far I can go. But with the little I have it shows that I am good at the game. I have always been challenging and defeating the top players. It means if I go an extra mile to a bigger test, I could be a Grand Master.

IN BRIEF



Haruna Nsubuga

Title: Fide Master (since 2016)

Date of birth: December 24, 1991

Age: 31 years

Place: Kireka

Parents: Badru Kizza & Nanyonjo

Studies: Mubs (Dip. HRM) and KIU (Dip. IT expert)

Profession: Retail businessman

Current club: Kireka

Former clubs: Mulago Kings, City Club (2013), Kireka Panthers, Mubs

National debut: 2010

Fide Masters in Uganda

Haruna Nsubuga, Harold Wanyama, Patrick Kawuma, Raphael Buti, Godwin Pido, Steven Kisuze, Walter Okas, Eng Andrew Naimanye (UNRA CEO), Steven Kawuma, Moses Kawuma. Arthur Ssegwanyi is the only active International Master.

EXPLAINER

Chess titles explained

Fide titles for players are administered by the Qualification Commission. The titles are for over-the-board standard chess (as defined in the Laws of Chess). Grandmaster (GM), International Master (IM), Fide Master (FM), Candidate Master (CM), Woman Grandmaster (WGM), Woman International Master (WIM), Woman FIDE Master (WFM), Woman Candidate Master (WCM). The titles are valid for life from the date confirmed. Chess titles indicate the strength of the best players.

Grandmaster

Before FIDE will give the Grandmaster title to a player, the player must have a chess rating of at least 2500 at one time and three favourable results (called norms) in tournaments involving other Grandmasters, including some from countries other than the applicant's. There are also other milestones a player can achieve to attain the title, such as winning the World Junior Championship. Grandmaster is the highest title a chess player can attain. Once achieved, the title is held for life, though exceptionally the title has been revoked for cheating.

International Master

To become an International Master (IM) The conditions are similar to GM, but less demanding. It is the second most difficult title to attain. The minimum rating for the IM title is 2400. Instituted along with the Grandmaster title in 1950, it is a lifetime title, usually abbreviated as IM in chess literature. To earn this title, a player must reach an established classical or standard FIDE rating of 2400 and achieve three international master norms in international competition.

FIDE Master

To qualify for a FIDE Master (FM) title a player must achieve a FIDE Rating of 2300 or more. No norms are required.

Candidate Master

Candidate Master (CM) is similar to FM, but with a FIDE Rating of at least 2200. No norms are required.